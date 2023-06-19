Edmore man pleads not guilty to possession of child pornography

RAMSEY COUNTY, N.D. — An Edmore, North Dakota, man waived his preliminary hearing and pleaded not guilty to possession of child pornography on Monday, June 19.

Matthew James Young, 53, was arrested in April and charged with five counts of Class C felony child pornography possession. Each count has a maximum penalty of five years in prison and $10,000 in fines.

Young was denied a public defender in May due to exceeding the income limit, but he has since been approved.

Young's bond was initially set at $10,000 cash or surety, but he requested a bond reduction, which was approved on Monday, June 19. He was granted a personal recognizance bond, which means he can be released without making a payment.

Young's next hearing, a pre-trial conference, is scheduled for 3:45 p.m. on Aug. 21.

