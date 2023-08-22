Edmore man fails to appear in court for child porn possession

GRAND FORKS — An Edmore man charged with five counts of Class C felony child pornography possession hasn't been located since a warrant for his arrest was issued in June.

Matthew James Young, 53, was arrested in April. According to an affidavit in the case, 15 child pornography files were linked to Young.

On June 21, he was released on bond. Within a week, documentation was filed claiming Young violated bond conditions by failing to stay in contact with his pretrial services case manager. Young's phone number was out of service and he had been evicted from his apartment while in jail.

A warrant for failure to comply with bond was issued on June 28. Young was scheduled for a pretrial conference on Monday, Aug. 21, but he didn't show up.