Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 4

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News North Dakota

Edmore man charged with child pornography possession

His bond was set at $10,000 cash or surety.

A courtroom gavel
By Sav Kelly
Today at 7:37 PM

RAMSEY COUNTY, N.D. — An Edmore, North Dakota, man has been arrested on multiple child pornography charges.

According to an affidavit in the case, in December, child pornography files were linked to a cell phone number belonging to 52-year-old Matthew James Young.

Through search warrants for Young, his residence and cell phone, law enforcement discovered 15 child pornography files, the affidavit said.

Young was arrested on April 27, and charged with five counts of Class C felony child pornography possession. Each count has a maximum penalty of five years in prison and $10,000 in fines.

In a bond hearing on Monday, May 1, Young's bond was set at $10,000 cash or surety. That same day, his request for court-appointed counsel was denied, because he exceeds the income guidelines.

ADVERTISEMENT

Young's next hearing, a status conference, is scheduled for May 22.

Read more

By Sav Kelly
Sav Kelly joined the Grand Forks Herald in August 2022.

Kelly covers public safety, including local crime and the courts system.

Readers can reach Kelly at (701) 780-1102 or skelly@gfherald.com.
What To Read Next
082721.Cramer&Hoeven.jpg
North Dakota
Federal proposal would add Grand Forks Air Force Base to highly sensitive list, expand CFIUS authority
May 04, 2023 01:37 PM
 · 
By  Meghan Arbegast
A truck drives down a narrow dirt road in rural North Dakota. Barbed wire fences line both sides of the road.
The Vault
The curious, North Dakota Prohibition case of the unloaded beer truck
May 04, 2023 10:33 AM
 · 
By  Merrill Piepkorn, Prairie Public
vehicle-crash.jpg
North Dakota
79-year-old man dies in car-train crash near Manvel
May 04, 2023 07:06 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
screen showing sports wagering odds on teams
Minnesota
Minnesota lawmakers could still legalize sports betting this session
May 04, 2023 06:14 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
A courtroom gavel
Local
Federal agency files lawsuit against LM Wind Power for racially-motivated harassment, retaliation
May 04, 2023 05:16 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
DSC_0798.JPG
Minnesota
Purple signs to mark memorial highway for Prince in Minnesota
May 04, 2023 05:09 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
US-NEWS-UMN-REGENTS-PICK-FOUR-FINALISTS-1-SP.jpg
Minnesota
University of Minnesota regents pick 4 finalists to become interim president
May 04, 2023 05:05 PM
 · 
By  Josh Verges / St. Paul Pioneer Press