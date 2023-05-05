Edmore man charged with child pornography possession

RAMSEY COUNTY, N.D. — An Edmore, North Dakota, man has been arrested on multiple child pornography charges.

According to an affidavit in the case, in December, child pornography files were linked to a cell phone number belonging to 52-year-old Matthew James Young.

Through search warrants for Young, his residence and cell phone, law enforcement discovered 15 child pornography files, the affidavit said.

Young was arrested on April 27, and charged with five counts of Class C felony child pornography possession. Each count has a maximum penalty of five years in prison and $10,000 in fines.

In a bond hearing on Monday, May 1, Young's bond was set at $10,000 cash or surety. That same day, his request for court-appointed counsel was denied, because he exceeds the income guidelines.

ADVERTISEMENT

Young's next hearing, a status conference, is scheduled for May 22.