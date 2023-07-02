Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News North Dakota

Driver in crash near Devils Lake charged with DUI

Incident occurred early Sunday morning, July 2.

By Staff reports
Today at 9:41 AM

DEVILS LAKE — A driver involved in a crash near Devils Lake on Sunday has been charged with DUI.

According to a release from the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the driver — a 35-year-old man from Devils Lake — was driving a 2017 Toyota Yaris on Highway 57, approximately six miles south of Devils Lake. The vehicle entered the opposite lane and struck a 2006 Jeep Liberty, causing serious injuries to the 18-year-old driver.

The driver of the Toyota also was seriously injured. His passenger has suspected minor injuries, according to the Highway Patrol. All occupants were transported for treatment.

The names have not yet been released by the NDHP.

