News North Dakota

Devils Lake School Board to explore options for superintendent search at Monday meeting

Devils Lake Public School Board opened an application period for Bakke’s possible replacement that opened on June 22 and closed Friday.

Devils Lake sign .jpg
A sign welcomes guests to Devils Lake, N.D. (Grand Forks Herald)
By Delaney Otto
Today at 7:00 AM

DEVILS LAKE — After Devils Lake Public Schools Superintendent Matt Bakke’s resignation request, the School Board is searching for his replacement.

Bakke has requested the board accept his resignation so he can fill the position of assistant superintendent of elementary education at Grand Forks Public Schools. The board posted an application period for Bakke’s possible replacement that opened on June 22 and closed Friday. The board will hold a meeting on Monday to discuss the applicants and how to proceed.

School Board President Cory Meyer says the decision to go forward with interviews will depend on that meeting.

Meyer says the process is similar to Bakke’s hiring, including an interview conducted by a secondary committee made up of administrative staff, teachers, parent representatives and a member of their Native American Education Advisory Council. The secondary committee will make recommendations to the School Board from there to further the process.

Meyer doesn’t have any comments on the current applicants, but says the board is “hoping for the best.” He wants the process to proceed properly and quickly in order to help Bakke move forward with his resignation.

“We’re empathetic to Matt’s situation,” he said. “We’re trying to do what’s best for the district and move forward.”

At Devils Lake, Bakke was paid $155,075 in his first year, and is scheduled to be paid $160,075 in the second.

As reported last month by the Herald, Bakke stressed that he wants to help the district make his departure as seamless as possible.

“I’m trying to make the right decision, and do everything I can to help both districts,” he said. “At the same time, I want to do what’s best for me and my family.”

By Delaney Otto
Otto is a recent University of North Dakota graduate and reporter at the Herald.
