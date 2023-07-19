Devils Lake man sentenced to 20 years in prison for gross sexual imposition

RAMSEY COUNTY, N.D. — A Devils Lake man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for gross sexual imposition involving minors under the age of 15.

In February, a jury found 62-year-old Howard Anthony Studhorse guilty of six charges. He was convicted of two counts of Class AA felony gross sexual imposition, three counts of Class A felony gross sexual imposition and one count of Class A misdemeanor contributing to the deprivation of a minor.

Studhorse was originally charged with a fourth count of Class A felony gross sexual imposition, but it was dismissed before he went to trial.

According to an affidavit in the case, Studhorse engaged in sexual acts with two juvenile girls. He was also found guilty of exposing them, as well as an additional girl, to pornography.

On Wednesday, July 19, Studhorse was sentenced to 30 years with 10 suspended, leaving him 20 years to serve at the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. He has credit for more than two years in custody. While incarcerated, Studhorse is required to complete sex offender treatment.

ADVERTISEMENT

After release, he will be on supervised probation for ten years.