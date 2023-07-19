6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, July 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News North Dakota

Devils Lake man sentenced to 20 years in prison for gross sexual imposition

Following release, he will be on 10 years of supervised probation.

A courtroom gavel
By Sav Kelly
Today at 4:04 PM

RAMSEY COUNTY, N.D. — A Devils Lake man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for gross sexual imposition involving minors under the age of 15.

In February, a jury found 62-year-old Howard Anthony Studhorse guilty of six charges. He was convicted of two counts of Class AA felony gross sexual imposition, three counts of Class A felony gross sexual imposition and one count of Class A misdemeanor contributing to the deprivation of a minor.

Studhorse was originally charged with a fourth count of Class A felony gross sexual imposition, but it was dismissed before he went to trial.

According to an affidavit in the case, Studhorse engaged in sexual acts with two juvenile girls. He was also found guilty of exposing them, as well as an additional girl, to pornography.

On Wednesday, July 19, Studhorse was sentenced to 30 years with 10 suspended, leaving him 20 years to serve at the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. He has credit for more than two years in custody. While incarcerated, Studhorse is required to complete sex offender treatment.

ADVERTISEMENT

After release, he will be on supervised probation for ten years.

Read more

By Sav Kelly
Sav Kelly joined the Grand Forks Herald in August 2022.

Kelly covers public safety, including local crime and the courts system.

Readers can reach Kelly at (701) 780-1102 or skelly@gfherald.com.
What To Read Next
DJI_0467.jpg
North Dakota
Man drowns at Little Missouri Recreation Area in western ND
2h ago
 · 
By  Jason R. O'Day
dirksen
Fargo
'What they saw was horrific': Impact of deadly police ambush on firefighters who watched it
17h ago
 · 
By  Matt Henson
FSA Fatal crash accident
North Dakota
UPDATE: Grand Forks man killed in west-central Minnesota crash
21h ago
 · 
By  Forum News Service
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
07xx23 RockSnake1.jpg
Members Only
Community
'Roxie' the rock snake takes up residence in Grand Forks park
1d ago
 · 
By  Maeve Hushman
botulism deaths .jpg
The Vault
They went to a farm party. But that night, 13 'dined with death'
1d ago
 · 
By  Tammy Swift
Grand Forks Police.jpg
Local
Grand Forks Police Department participating in annual speed enforcement campaign next month
3m ago
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
20230627_180430.jpg
Business
Company specializing in revitalizing movie theaters eyes Grand Forks AMC Classic 10
1h ago
 · 
By  Hannah Shirley