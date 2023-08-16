Devils Lake man sentenced for attempting to lure minors, other crimes

RAMSEY COUNTY, N.D. — A Devils Lake man pleaded guilty to Class B felony attempting to lure minors, as well as other crimes, on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

Nickolas Greywater, 24, also pleaded guilty to two Class C felonies: possession of child pornography and dissemination of obscene material.

He was sentenced to the maximum of 10 years, but he will only serve four years in prison. Once released, if Greywater violates any conditions of his three-year probation, he could be resentenced up to the full 10 years.

Greywater has credit for 98 days served. Prior to release from custody, he is required to complete a sex offender treatment program. He must also register as a sex offender.

According to the criminal complaint, Greywater requested nude photographs from two underage girls via Snapchat and, when they refused, he threatened them.

When the Snapchat account was linked to Greywater, he allowed law enforcement to search his phone. Law enforcement located "several videos of prepubescent girls engaging in sexual acts with adults," the complaint said.

The videos were found on a messaging service, and Greywater said he used the service to trade and even sell child pornography, the complaint said.