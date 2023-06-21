Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Devils Lake man pleads not guilty to attempting to lure minors, other crimes

His pre-trial conference is scheduled for Aug. 16.

By Sav Kelly
Today at 12:05 PM

RAMSEY COUNTY, N.D. — A Devils Lake man waived his preliminary hearing on Tuesday, June 20, and pleaded not guilty to multiple sex crimes involving minors.

Nickolas Greywater, 24, is charged with Class B felony attempting to lure minors by computer, which has a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and $20,000 in fines. He's also charged with Class C felony dissemination of obscene material and possession of child pornography.

According to an affidavit in the case, two juvenile females reported they'd been threatened by someone on Snapchat who requested they send nude photographs.

The account was traced to Greywater, who was interviewed and admitted to the acts, the affidavit said.

Law enforcement searched his cell phone and observed child pornography, which Greywater “said he has traded ... with others and even sold” through a messaging service, the affidavit said.

Greywater's pre-trial conference is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 16.

