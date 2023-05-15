99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Devils Lake man charged with attempting to lure minors, other crimes

A courtroom gavel
By Sav Kelly
Today at 2:48 PM

RAMSEY COUNTY, N.D. — A Devils Lake man was arrested on May 10 for multiple sex crimes involving minors.

Nickolas Greywater, 24, is charged with Class B felony attempting to lure minors by computer “defendant 22 or older, believes victim under 15” which has a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and $20,000 in fines.

Greywater is also charged with two Class C felonies: dissemination of obscene material and possession of certain materials prohibited.

According to an affidavit in the case, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office in Wisconsin received a social media complaint on Feb. 17, involving two female juveniles.

The juveniles said they were contacted by someone on Snapchat who requested nude photographs and threatened them when they refused, the affidavit said.

The Snapchat account was traced to a location in Devils Lake. On May 10, law enforcement determined Greywater was the suspect involved. He was interviewed and admitted to the acts he was accused of, the affidavit said.

Greywater’s cell phone was searched, and law enforcement observed several videos of child pornography on a messaging service. Greywater “said he has traded child pornography with others and even sold child pornography to others” on the messaging service, the affidavit said.

In a bond hearing on May 15, Greywater’s bond was set at $3,000 cash or surety. Conditions of Greywater’s bond include no contact with the minors involved in the case and no access to social media. Additionally, GPS must be connected prior Greywater's release, and he would be on home confinement.

Greywater is scheduled for a status conference on May 22.

By Sav Kelly
Sav Kelly joined the Grand Forks Herald in August 2022.

Kelly covers public safety, including local crime and the courts system.

Readers can reach Kelly at (701) 780-1102 or skelly@gfherald.com.
