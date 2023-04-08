Despite tight timeline and learning curve, Grand Forks' first-time lawmakers find success in session

BISMARCK – The 2023 legislative session has been a whirlwind for the new class of Grand Forks lawmakers as they have settled into life in Bismarck.

That's what freshman Rep. Landon Bahl said during a moment of spare time between a committee meeting and a floor session on a recent afternoon.

Rep. Landon Bahl, shown here during the March 2023 session of the state Legislature, represents Grand Forks' District 17. Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

Between meetings, committee work and connecting with constituents back home in Grand Forks, Bahl has stayed busy going into his fourth month at the Capitol.

“I thought my email was busy – just my normal work email or my personal email – but I didn't know busy until I got a legislator email (address) and floods of emails,” said Bahl, who on this particular day decided to skip lunch in the Capitol Cafe for a protein bar he had in his bag.

Bahl is one of four new lawmakers from Grand Forks elected last November. He represents District 17 with newcomer Sen. Jonathan Sickler. In District 43 are newcomers Sen. Jeff Barta and Rep. Eric Murphy. All four are Republicans.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bahl’s colleagues feel similarly. When the session started in January, it started faster than anticipated, said Sickler, and in different periods of the session, the pace has changed.

“The first period, where each house was acting on their own bills, is one pace and you get used to that. And now after crossover, it’s a whole other pace that’s intensified,” he said.

Sickler was appointed during the interim session by local Republicans to replace former Sen. Ray Holmberg, who resigned in June 2022. He was elected to his first full term in November. He said the extra six months did not prepare him for actual pace of the session, but it did give him an advantage.

Sen. Jonathan Sickler, shown here during the March 2023 session of the state Legislature, represents Grand Forks' District 17. Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

“It did give me a jumpstart – just having those relationships because so much of what we do here for the short time period and information is based on trust. You have to figure out who you trust, so having an extra six months helped that a little bit,” said Sickler.

The other three lawmakers, who did not get a head start, quickly learned how to balance committee work, build relationships and communicate with constituents.

“You have to pick and choose a little bit, obviously,” Barta said. “You have your committee work and you dedicate most of your time studying and reading for what we’re going to take on in committee.”

Murphy said learning how to draft legislation and use resources like the Legislative Council was challenging, especially in a limited timeframe.

“Until we are sworn in, you can’t really work with the Legislative Counsel and that tightens up the timeframe, so that was probably the most frustrating part as a freshman coming in. You just don’t know anything,” Murphy said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the sharp learning curve and tight timeline, most of the new lawmakers introduced bills. Some have made it to the governor’s desk.

On March 23, Gov. Doug Burgum signed Murphy’s House Bill 1521, which allows local school leaders to approve learning experiences outside of the classroom for students, rather than having to go to the Department of Public Instruction for approval. Another bill introduced by Murphy, House Bill 1346, has been sent to the governor. If signed, it would require nonresident snowmobile owners to display an out-of-state public trails and lands access permit when sledding on public lands in North Dakota.

Sickler’s Senate Bill 2376 and Senate Bill 2148 both were signed by Burgum. Senate Bill 2376 provides a legislative management study on recording custodial interrogations. Senate Bill 2148 allows nonprofit hospitals to hire physicians as employees, rather than contract employees. Two other bills introduced by Sickler have been passed in the House.

Sen. Jeff Barta, shown here during the March 2023 session of the state Legislature, represents Grand Forks' District 43. Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

Senate Bill 2363, introduced by Barta, would allow people younger than 21 to eat at some brewery taprooms with a parent or guardian before 10 p.m. and has been sent to the governor's desk.

Though he did not introduce legislation, Bahl said a highlight of the session so far is seeing legislation he co-sponsored become law.

“I joke about this being the most important bill of the session,” he said of House Bill 1366, which allows people who are barefoot skiing to wear a barefoot wetsuit rather than a traditional life jacket.

Bahl co-sponsored the bill, which was introduced by Rep. Jon Nelson, R-Rugby. It was inspired by a seventh-grade student from Rolla and his father who were pulled over while skiing. The seventh-grader testified on the bill.

“It’s not always an easy process, but just to go through the motions and see how something that he was part of is now law was super interesting,” said Bahl. “That right there was probably the coolest – just seeing it all come together.”

ADVERTISEMENT

All of the freshman legislators have experienced some sort of success in their first session, but primarily on issues they did not talk about during their campaigns or before the session. Even interests developed over the session have been unexpected – Barta, for instance, was surprised by how interesting it has been serving on committees.

“When I received my committee assignments, I thought ‘Wow, this is going to be boring,’ but they are anything but,” said Barta.

Coming into the session, Murphy named establishing the “North Dakota Research Institute” and improving mental services as goals for the session. Serving on the Education and Transportation Committees, he feels like this session has allowed him to close in on those goals in the future.

“K-12 was something I had to learn more about, but I think going into the next session, I’ll have that,” said Murphy. “(I am) just trying to lay the groundwork for some of the other bigger goals.”

Sickler said he has accomplished his goals this session, which he told the Herald in December were to listen and learn.

“I didn’t come in with a very specific laundry list of ‘I want to do this, this and this.’ Especially this first session, it was going to be a lot of listening and learning about things, so I definitely feel like I’ve been accomplishing that in terms of getting up to speed on things,” he said.

Bahl hoped to work with other Grand Forks legislators on bills that would impact the community and planned to support bills tackling property tax relief and property rights, which he says were top issues in District 17.

“I think it would have been cool to have some good legislation that could have been proposed, if I would have known about the process. But I think as we move forward, freshmen will sooner learn those processes,” he said. “At the end of the day, I think what I voted on does align with the people I’ve been able to talk to in District 17.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Before the session, Barta said he wanted to work with other legislators on bills addressing tax relief, education and the NDPERS retirement program. Nearing the end of the session, he says he feels like he has been productive in moving the state forward.

“Everyone here is working for the same mission, and that’s to provide the best we can for the citizens of North Dakota,” said Barta. “Obviously, it’s heavily slanted Republican versus Democrat, but ultimately, I think everyone here has the same goal in mind.”