Delayed snow melt and additional precipitation increase flood risks

Flood risks along the Red River are above long-term historical averages.

By Sav Kelly
Today at 10:03 AM

GRAND FORKS – “Dry and quiet” weather is expected through the weekend and into early next week, with warmer temperatures allowing the melt process to begin in earnest by late next week, according to an updated flood outlook issued by the National Weather Service in Grand Forks.

“By late next week and into next weekend, precipitation chances return to the area. The timing, amounts, and type of precipitation and how it could impact snowmelt runoff is unknown at this time,” the flood outlook said.

The flood outlook, which covers the Red River Basin, reports that Grand Forks, Pembina and Oslo are at risk of major flooding. Drayton is at risk for moderate flooding.

“When we issued the outlook on the 23rd of March, we encompassed possible scenarios that would have led to an ideal scenario,” said Carl Jones, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Grand Forks. “... We didn’t really have a best-case scenario unfold.”

A couple of factors contribute to increasing flood risks.

“We have a better chance of seeing higher crest because of the late snowpack that we're still hanging on to,” said Jones. “And we did receive the additional precipitation late March, and now in April.”

According to the flood outlook, flood risks along the Red River are above long-term historical averages.

Minnesota tributaries have a slightly greater than normal risk of flooding, and northeast North Dakota tributaries have a lower than normal risk.

By Sav Kelly
Sav Kelly joined the Grand Forks Herald in August 2022.

Kelly covers public safety, including local crime and the courts system.

Readers can reach Kelly at (701) 780-1102 or skelly@gfherald.com.
