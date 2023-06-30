Day after finding human torso, Fargo facility called police to report theft, video shows

FARGO — A medical waste company that sued Sanford Health after the hospital’s subsidiary brought a human torso to the disposal facility reported to police that the subsidiary tried to steal its waste, but investigators determined no crime was committed.

Body camera footage obtained through an open records request showed a Fargo police officer speaking with employees for Monarch Waste Technologies and Sanford’s Health Environmental Services on March 8, a day after Monarch said it discovered a torso in a plastic container dropped off at the facility by the subsidiary.

The torso appeared to belong to an older man, was still wearing underwear, and had some body parts packed beneath it, said Monarch CEO David Cardenas.

Cardenas called the incident “deeply disturbing,” adding that a similar incident has not happened at any of his facilities before. Cardenas’ company has made several attempts to find out how the body came to the facility and to whom it belonged, but it hasn't gotten a response from Sanford, he said.

“Just like everyone else, I want to find out who this is,” Cardenas said in an interview with The Forum. “We got to do this right.”

Monarch claimed in a lawsuit filed last week that Health Environmental Services, also known as HESI, delivered the torso on behalf of Sanford to the medical waste company and signed a “waste manifest” for Monarch. Monarch employees discovered the torso on March 7 after they noticed a “rotten and putrid smell,” a civil complaint said.

Sanford filed a countersuit against Monarch on Thursday, claiming the waste disposal company broke promises to process the health care provider's waste in a timely manner. Monarch's lawsuit was retaliation for Sanford and HESI taking control of waste that had piled up at the facility and filing a notice of default on contracts Monarch signed, the countersuit said.

“Monarch’s failure to not only perform its contracted duties, but to actually twist its failures into a public allegation of wrongdoing to smear Sanford, starkly demonstrates the bad faith with which Monarch has approached its work,” Sanford said in a statement Thursday.

An incident report was filed by police, but it gave few details on the March 8 theft call. Investigators determined no criminal offenses happened in connection to the case, and it was closed without criminal charges, said Fargo Police spokeswoman Katie Ettish.

The report and video do not mention the torso. When asked if the Fargo Police Department plans to look into the torso, Ettish said the agency “does not have an ongoing investigation into this incident.”

Monarch filed a waste rejection report with the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality. Cardenas said it's the state's duty to determine what to do or who to call when it receives such a report.

"I was told by someone in law enforcement that other departments ... are normally notified, especially when a body or something hazardous is discovered," he said in an email to The Forum. "Not sure why this has not happened yet, but maybe now it will. As I said before, we did what we were told to do when we filed a report."

This screenshot of Fargo Police Department body camera footage shows an officer speaking to Health Environmental Services employees on March 8, 2023, about a report of theft at Monarch Waste Technologies, where a human torso was found. Fargo Police Department

‘It’s disgusting’

Body camera video shows how police responded at 11:30 a.m. March 8 to HESI’s facility at 1420 40th St. N. in Fargo, where Monarch leases space to dispose of medical waste. The officer asks HESI employees about a report of theft of and trespassing on Monarch property.

Monarch claimed in the lawsuit that HESI employees came into the waste disposal facility without notice and started taking waste. HESI packages medical waste for Sanford before delivering it to Monarch, which is contracted to destroy the waste.

A HESI employee told the officer that Monarch was not processing medical waste within North Dakota regulation, the video showed. Sanford's countersuit claimed Monarch became overwhelmed with the amount it had to process, and some waste at the facility had been there for weeks.

“He has gotten notices that we were going to be in the building pulling the waste out because he’s past the state regulations,” the employee said of Cardenas in the video, noting the turnaround to process medical waste is 72 hours. “He is way past that.”

Monarch claims Sanford made an effort to justify terminating 10-year disposal lease agreements with the waste management company that began in 2020. That included allegations of HESI employees spreading waste around the Monarch facility and taking photos in February, according to the lawsuit.

Sanford denied those claims.

The HESI employee said in the video that they told Monarch that HESI would remove all medical waste HESI gave to Monarch, with plans to clean the building so it “doesn’t get in trouble with the state.” Senior leadership told HESI to recover the medical waste given to Monarch and get it processed by another vendor, according to the video.

“That’s what he’s talking about stealing,” the HESI employee said of Monarch. “The medical waste that is sitting in the building is, technically, we gave them possession of it, but they were not processing it.”

The HESI employee described the Monarch portion of the building smelling “pretty rancid,” according to the video.

“It’s disgusting,” another HESI employee said.

A Monarch employee told police the waste becomes the company’s property once HESI signs it over, which is why the employee called police to report a theft, according to the video. Police told both parties that it was a civil matter and a criminal report wouldn’t be completed.

"HESI employees have no business making claims as such to anyone," Cardenas said when asked about the allegations made against Monarch in the police body camera video.

A Monarch Waste Technologies employee speaks to Fargo Police on March 3, 2023, about allegations that Health Environmental Services stole waste from its facility. Fargo Police Department

Unanswered questions

It’s unclear what happened to the torso or to whom it belonged. The torso “simply disappeared at some point without prior or subsequent notice to” Monarch, the lawsuit said.

Sanford said the torso was a "donated partial lower body specimen" used to teach medical staff about hip replacement procedures. The torso was properly labeled and packaged before it was taken to Monarch, the countersuit said.

Monarch was expected to properly dispose of it, Sanford said. HESI staff often signed receipt forms on behalf of Monarch because Monarch staff were not present, Sanford said in court documents.

The "partial lower body specimen" was in Monarch's possession when it locked Sanford out of its facility on March 9, Sanford said.

Monarch is the only facility allowed in North Dakota to dispose of medical waste, said Diana Trussell, manager of the solid waste program for the state Department of Environmental Quality. Four other facilities transfer waste to out-of-state treatment vendors, she said.

Monarch is allowed to deal with body parts and organs under North Dakota law, Trussel said, adding it can write protocol that says they don’t accept those items.

Monarch handles nonhazardous medical waste, such as bandages, needles, syringes and drugs, Cardenas said. His protocols do not allow the handling of bodies, he said.

He called Sanford’s handling of the torso a mismanagement that “conflicts with our protocols, theirs and the regulatory rules in properly providing final treatment of human remains which is normally facilitated by burial or cremation.” Sanford has denied it mishandled the torso, along with any other wrongdoing.

The state department is investigating the matter, meaning any documents concerning the rejection report are not available to the public, said Environmental Quality spokeswoman Jennifer Skjod. The information will be released once the investigation is complete.

There is no timeline for investigating the case, as the department wants to be thorough, Trussell said. It’s hard to say whether law enforcement will get involved, she added.

'Going to run wild'

Cass County Coroner Kriste Ross said her office is not investigating the case, nor does she expect to get involved.

A family of a person who donates their body to science will sign forms that state whether they want the remains back or that the hospital can dispose of a body, Ross said.

Local hospitals, including Sanford, work closely with Ross’ office, she said. The hospitals also have protocols on how to handle bodies used for training and donor organs, she said.

Her office investigates homicides, suicides, accidental deaths and undetermined deaths, Ross said. It doesn’t investigate an unattended death in a hospital unless it falls into those categories, she said.

Otherwise, hospitals work with families and funeral homes in deciding what happens to a body, Ross said.

It’s possible the other body parts are being used for training purposes, she said, adding she believes the companies involved would contact local police or her office if needed.

“Because it’s a large area of the body being found, I think there’s probably more interest because our minds are going to run wild,” she said, acknowledging that people are asking questions about where the rest of the body is.