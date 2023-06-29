Crews recover body after man jumps into Red River in downtown Fargo-Moorhead

FARGO — Emergency crews retrieved the body of a man who entered the Red River around 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, near the midtown dam.

At 2:15 p.m., officials received multiple reports of a man jumping into the Red River near Dike East, 100 2nd St. S. in Fargo, according to Fargo Police Department spokeswoman Katie Ettish.

Crews were searching the area for over three hours using drones, divers and pole cameras. Valley Water Rescue arrived on scene at 4:15 p.m. and located the body around 5:30 p.m.

The man was pronounced dead on scene, according to Fargo police. Authorities are continuing to investigate and working to identify the man.

Jamal Ali, an eyewitness at the scene, said he was in the parking lot next to the river when he heard loud shouting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Four people ran off toward the river, he said, and he followed them a minute later.

Rescue workers from Moorhead and Fargo search the Red River on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, near the midtown dam. Michael Vosburg/The Forum

When Ali got to the water, a man was coming out of the river after trying to find the man who jumped into the water, he said.

The attempted rescuer was panting and out of breath, Ali said, and repeating "He's heavy," as he climbed back up the bank near the bridge.

Ali said he never saw the man who jumped. After that, he "immediately" ran downriver to the rapids to see if he could see anyone in the water who needed help.

First responders arrived on scene at that time, Ali said, and began searching.

Fargo police, the Moorhead Police Department, Fargo Fire Department and Moorhead Fire Department responded to assist with the incident.