Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, June 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News North Dakota

Crews recover body after man jumps into Red River in downtown Fargo-Moorhead

An eyewitness at the scene said he saw a man coming out of the water who tried to rescue the man minutes after he entered the river.

062823.N.FF.RiverSearch.3
Rescue workers from Moorhead and Fargo retrieve the body of a drowning victim from the Red River on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, near the midtown dam.
Michael Vosburg/The Forum
By Melissa Van Der Stad and Nick Broadway
Today at 12:15 PM

FARGO — Emergency crews retrieved the body of a man who entered the Red River around 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, near the midtown dam.

At 2:15 p.m., officials received multiple reports of a man jumping into the Red River near Dike East, 100 2nd St. S. in Fargo, according to Fargo Police Department spokeswoman Katie Ettish.

Crews were searching the area for over three hours using drones, divers and pole cameras. Valley Water Rescue arrived on scene at 4:15 p.m. and located the body around 5:30 p.m.

The man was pronounced dead on scene, according to Fargo police. Authorities are continuing to investigate and working to identify the man.

Jamal Ali, an eyewitness at the scene, said he was in the parking lot next to the river when he heard loud shouting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Four people ran off toward the river, he said, and he followed them a minute later.

062823.N.FF.RiverSearch.1
Rescue workers from Moorhead and Fargo search the Red River on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, near the midtown dam.
Michael Vosburg/The Forum

When Ali got to the water, a man was coming out of the river after trying to find the man who jumped into the water, he said.

The attempted rescuer was panting and out of breath, Ali said, and repeating "He's heavy," as he climbed back up the bank near the bridge.

Ali said he never saw the man who jumped. After that, he "immediately" ran downriver to the rapids to see if he could see anyone in the water who needed help.

First responders arrived on scene at that time, Ali said, and began searching.

Fargo police, the Moorhead Police Department, Fargo Fire Department and Moorhead Fire Department responded to assist with the incident.

062823.N.FF.RiverSearch.2
Rescue workers from Moorhead and Fargo search the Red River on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, near the midtown dam.
Michael Vosburg/The Forum

Melissa Van Der Stad
By Melissa Van Der Stad
I cover the politics beat – come see me at a local government meeting sometime. I'm also the night reporter on weeknights. 👻
What To Read Next
3704896+josh-duhamel.jpg
North Dakota
Actor Josh Duhamel backs Doug Burgum for president
June 29, 2023 12:15 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
a crowd of people gather to enter a circus tent in a 1935 black and white photo
The Vault
Carnival worker killed in police shootout after 'lewd and indecent behavior'
June 29, 2023 07:20 AM
 · 
By  Carole Butcher, Prairie Public
Doug Burgum waves to a crowd from behind a podium bearing his campaign sign.
North Dakota
ND Gov. Doug Burgum included in Reuters report on America's political elite and their family links to slavery
June 28, 2023 07:56 PM
 · 
By  Tom Lasseter, Lawrence Delevingne, Makini Brice, Donna Bryson and Tom Bergin / Reuters
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Doug Burgum waves to a crowd from behind a podium bearing his campaign sign.
North Dakota
ND Gov. Doug Burgum included in Reuters report on America's political elite and their family links to slavery
June 28, 2023 07:56 PM
 · 
By  Tom Lasseter, Lawrence Delevingne, Makini Brice, Donna Bryson and Tom Bergin / Reuters
The remains of a small, yellow plane in a lush, green field.
Minnesota
Pilot found dead after plane crash in Polk County
June 28, 2023 04:37 AM
 · 
By  WDAY News
20230627_180430.jpg
Business
Grand Forks AMC movie theater to close for good on Thursday
June 27, 2023 05:30 PM
 · 
By  Delaney Otto
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows TikTok app logo
Local
UND, NDSU students report mixed feelings on NDUS TikTok ban
June 29, 2023 06:51 AM
 · 
By  Joe Banish