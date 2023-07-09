Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Crash in Rolette County, North Dakota, results in multiple injuries

Incident occurred early Sunday morning, July 9.

By Staff reports
Today at 5:42 PM

ST. JOHN, N.D. — A single-vehicle crash early Sunday, July 9, resulted in multiple injuries.

The incident occurred at 3:41 a.m. three miles south of St. John, in northeast North Dakota, on BIA Road 7.

According to a release from the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a Chevy Silverado driven by Damian Brunelle, 18, of Belcourt, North Dakota, was southbound on BIA Road 7. The NDHP report said the "Silverado was passing another motorist and negotiating a right curve. The pickup went off the road to the east, overcorrected, crossed both lanes and entered the west ditch."

Brunelle fled the scene, according to the release. Charges are pending.

Three passengers were seriously injured, including Terry'ce Davis, 18, of Devils Lake; Tuff Longie, 18, of Belcourt; and Landon Jeanotte, 18 of Belcourt.

