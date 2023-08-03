Conditions improving for Fargo police officers injured in July 14 shooting

FARGO — Two Fargo police officers severely injured during the July 14 shooting that left a fellow officer dead are both recovering, and one officer is now able to take steps without the assistance of a walker.

Officer Andrew Dotas is in serious but stable condition, and he is able to move without a walker, the Fargo Police Department said late Wednesday, Aug. 3. He continues his recovery process "working diligently to overcome challenges," the department reported on its Facebook page .

The condition of Officer Tyler Hawes has been upgraded to stable, and he is "focusing on getting stronger every day," the department reported.

Dotas and Hawes were shot by 37-year-old Mohamad Barakat in what authorities described as an ambush on 25th Street in Fargo after police responded to a routine car crash.

Barakat was shot by Fargo Police Officer Zach Robinson, but not before shooting and killing Officer Jake Wallin and wounding bystander Karlee Koswick, who had recently moved to Fargo.

Although much about the investigation is still not publicly known, North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley said during a July press conference that Barakat searched online for articles about mass casualty events and that Robinson was the "last man standing" between Barakat and a mass shooting in downtown Fargo.

"The Fargo Police Department, the Dotas Family and the Hawes Family express their sincere appreciation for everyone for their support and prayers for Tyler, Andrew, Zach, the family of fallen Fargo Police Department Officer Jake Wallin and all of the first responders who protect and serve our community every day. This truly is a special community," the department stated on its Facebook page.

A police spokesperson said Koswick was discharged from the hospitals, and they have no further updates on her condition.