Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, August 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News North Dakota

Conditions improving for Fargo police officers injured in July 14 shooting

Two Fargo Police officers severely injured during the July 14 shootout are both recovering, and one officer is now able to take steps without the assistance of a walker.

Recover update.jpg
Photograph of Fargo Police Department officers Andrew Dotas and Tyler Hawes.
Provided by the Fargo Police Department
C.S. Hagen
By C.S. Hagen
Today at 3:46 PM

FARGO — Two Fargo police officers severely injured during the July 14 shooting that left a fellow officer dead are both recovering, and one officer is now able to take steps without the assistance of a walker.

Officer Andrew Dotas is in serious but stable condition, and he is able to move without a walker, the Fargo Police Department said late Wednesday, Aug. 3. He continues his recovery process "working diligently to overcome challenges," the department reported on its Facebook page .

The condition of Officer Tyler Hawes has been upgraded to stable, and he is "focusing on getting stronger every day," the department reported.

Dotas and Hawes were shot by 37-year-old Mohamad Barakat in what authorities described as an ambush on 25th Street in Fargo after police responded to a routine car crash.

Barakat was shot by Fargo Police Officer Zach Robinson, but not before shooting and killing Officer Jake Wallin and wounding bystander Karlee Koswick, who had recently moved to Fargo.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although much about the investigation is still not publicly known, North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley said during a July press conference that Barakat searched online for articles about mass casualty events and that Robinson was the "last man standing" between Barakat and a mass shooting in downtown Fargo.

"The Fargo Police Department, the Dotas Family and the Hawes Family express their sincere appreciation for everyone for their support and prayers for Tyler, Andrew, Zach, the family of fallen Fargo Police Department Officer Jake Wallin and all of the first responders who protect and serve our community every day. This truly is a special community," the department stated on its Facebook page.

A police spokesperson said Koswick was discharged from the hospitals, and they have no further updates on her condition.

C.S. Hagen
By C.S. Hagen
C.S. Hagen is an award-winning journalist currently covering the education and activist beats mainly in North Dakota and Minnesota.
What To Read Next
2724390+mosquito---on-skin-2.jpg
Local
The mosquito population is low but West Nile virus is still a concern
2h ago
 · 
By  Maeve Hushman
Doug Burgum waves to a crowd from behind a podium bearing his campaign sign.
North Dakota
Unknown donor among biggest backers of Doug Burgum super PAC
22h ago
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
unnamed (6).jpg
North Dakota
Police interviewed Fargo shooter about guns, propane tanks after fire call
1d ago
 · 
By  Kevin Wallevand
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Sign surrounded by flowers at University Park
Arts and Entertainment
Grand Forks to host state horticultural society's 100th annual conference
1d ago
 · 
By  Pamela Knudson
080223 Bledsoe.jpg
College
Travis Bledsoe's passion for women's basketball led him back to UND
1d ago
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
113022.S.FF.Moorhead.Lindberg
Members Only
UND Hockey
20 names to watch with college hockey's recruiting season opening
Jul 21
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
A courtroom gavel
Local
Grand Forks woman pleads guilty to third-degree murder for involvement in fentanyl overdose
43m ago
 · 
By  Sav Kelly