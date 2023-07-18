Chatfield, Minnesota, man facing felony charges for fatal Walsh County crash

WALSH COUNTY — A Chatfield, Minnesota, man is facing felony charges due to his alleged involvement in a fatal Walsh County crash earlier this year.

Dominic Micheal Billmeier, 24, has officially been charged with two Class C felonies: negligent homicide and reckless endangerment.

According to court documents, the North Dakota Highway Patrol responded to a single-vehicle crash on March 2. The vehicle, a 2004 Mercury Grand Marquis, was located off County Road 15, east of Warsaw in Walsh County.

By investigating the crash, troopers determined it was caused when Billmeier – driving at high speeds – lost control of the vehicle, causing it to enter the ditch and roll over, court documents said.

One passenger died in the crash.

ADVERTISEMENT

Witnesses told law enforcement they’d observed Billmeier driving recklessly in Warsaw before the crash occurred. Additionally, the rear passenger tire of the vehicle didn’t have any tread, and the threads were visible, making it unsafe to drive, according to court documents.

Billmeier has not been arrested for the charges. Instead, he was summoned to court on Aug. 21. If he fails to show up to the hearing, a warrant for his arrest will be issued.