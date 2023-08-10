Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, August 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News North Dakota

Cavalier man sentenced for receiving child porn, failing to register as sex offender

Cody John O'Hara was sentenced to a total of 29 years in federal prison.

A courtroom gavel
By Sav Kelly
Today at 1:15 PM

GRAND FORKS — A Cavalier man was sentenced for federal crimes at the U.S. District Court in Fargo on Thursday, Aug. 10.

Cody John O'Hara, 35, was charged with receiving child pornography and failure to register as a sex offender. He was sentenced to 27 years, along with two more years for a supervised release violation.

“O’Hara’s sentencing highlights the fact that predators will inevitably face significant penalties for their crimes that leave victims and families traumatized," said Jamie Holt, Homeland Security Investigations St. Paul special agent in charge. "HSI St. Paul will continue to fight against the exploitation of children and support victims by providing critical resources and services.”

O'Hara was investigated after a U.S. probation officer discovered child pornography on O'Hara's cell phone, according to a press release from the North Dakota district of the U.S. Attorney's Office. In 2012, O'Hara was convicted of possessing and receiving materials involving the sexual exploitation of minors. He was sentenced to 78 months of imprisonment, followed by five years of supervised release, and was required to register as a sex offender.

Once released, O'Hara lived in Fargo during his supervised probation. Beginning in the summer of 2021 and continuing into early 2022, O'Hara's probation officer visited his residents several times but was unable to locate him. The probation officer eventually found out O'Hara was living at his girlfriends residence in Moorhead, Minnesota, the release said.

ADVERTISEMENT

O'Hara had to report to the probation office, where his probation officer requested to view his cell phone. O'Hara initially lied, saying he didn't have his cell phone with him, but eventually admitted it was in his car — hidden under the seat, the release said.

Child pornography was discovered on the cell phone and, when it was later examined by the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigations, it was determined there were nearly 500 child pornography images and videos.

One of the children in the images was identified as a Minnesota child located O'Hara was sexually abusing.

"This decades-long sentence protects children in North Dakota and beyond," said U.S. Attorney Mac Schneider.

Read more

By Sav Kelly
Sav Kelly joined the Grand Forks Herald in August 2022.

Kelly covers public safety, including local crime and the courts system.

Readers can reach Kelly at (701) 780-1102 or skelly@gfherald.com.
What To Read Next
The Pride Parade this past summer walking through downtown Fargo.jpg
North Dakota
Some Pride events set for Fargo despite shift to Moorhead
2h ago
 · 
By  C.S. Hagen
052121 S GFH PICKLEBALL Net01.jpg
Local
East Grand Forks and Grand Forks summer programs a hit with families
5h ago
 · 
By  Maeve Hushman
PKG.Still005 (1).jpg
North Dakota
Hickson couple to restore grave markers for mom and child buried in soybean field
17h ago
 · 
By  Kevin Wallevand
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
CaptLester.jpg
Members Only
The Vault
Boozy cruises, beer pirates and golf ball injuries: Whatever happened to the Dakota Queen?
2d ago
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
082021 S GFH UNDFB ShawnKostich01.jpg
Members Only
College
UND football fall camp Day 8: Punting, kicking jobs still up for grabs
21m ago
 · 
By  Tom Miller
Brian-Aldridge.jpg
Minnesota
A lonely life ends. A brother writes a ‘brutally honest’ obituary.
36m ago
 · 
By  Mary Divine / St. Paul Pioneer Press
View of Crow Wing County logo on a sheriff's trailer
Minnesota
14-year-old boy drowns in Star Lake near Crosslake
3h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports