News North Dakota

Car-train crash near Manvel results in man's death

Incident occurred at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3.

vehicle-crash.jpg
By Staff reports
Today at 7:06 AM

MANVEL, N.D. — A man died Wednesday when the car he was driving collided with a train near Manvel.

According to a report from the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the incident occurred at 9 p.m., five miles northwest of Manvel near Highway 81 and 33rd Avenue Northeast. The crash involved a 2022 Kia Sportage, driven by a 79-year-old man whose name has not yet been released.

The report said the Kia struck a rail car as it was traveling southbound. The vehicle was dragged approximately a mile to the south.

The crash remains under investigation by the NDHP.

By Staff reports
