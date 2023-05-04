Car-train crash near Manvel results in man's death

MANVEL, N.D. — A man died Wednesday when the car he was driving collided with a train near Manvel.

According to a report from the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the incident occurred at 9 p.m., five miles northwest of Manvel near Highway 81 and 33rd Avenue Northeast. The crash involved a 2022 Kia Sportage, driven by a 79-year-old man whose name has not yet been released.

The report said the Kia struck a rail car as it was traveling southbound. The vehicle was dragged approximately a mile to the south.

The crash remains under investigation by the NDHP.