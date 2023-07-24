Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
North Dakota

Canadian man sentenced to 24 years in prison for international drug crimes

Following his prison sentence, he will be on supervised release for five years.

By Sav Kelly
Today at 4:02 PM

GRAND FORKS — A Cornwall, Ontario, man was sentenced to 24 years of imprisonment for his role in Operation Denial, an Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) investigation into the international trafficking of fentanyl and fentanyl analogues.

According to a press release from the North Dakota district of the U. S. Attorney’s Office, 40-year-old Jason Joey Berry was extradited to the U.S. on Jan. 6, 2021.

On July 29, 2022, Berry pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and import controlled substances and controlled substance analogues resulting in serious bodily injury or death, the release said.

Berry admitted to working alongside Daniel Vivas Ceron — who is scheduled for sentencing on Tuesday, July 25 — distributing fentanyl and fentanyl analogue internationally from within the Drummond Correctional Institution in Drummondville, Quebec.

Following incarceration, Berry will be on supervised release for five years. He also owes $11,048.43 in restitution, and is required to pay $200 for a special assessment, the release said.

By Sav Kelly
Sav Kelly joined the Grand Forks Herald in August 2022.

Kelly covers public safety, including local crime and the courts system.

Readers can reach Kelly at (701) 780-1102 or skelly@gfherald.com.
