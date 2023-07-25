Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, July 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News North Dakota

Burglary suspect charged with ten felonies in Cavalier County

A warrant for his arrest was issued on Wednesday, July 19, but he has not been arrested.

A courtroom gavel
By Sav Kelly
Today at 7:13 PM

CAVALIER COUNTY — A man has been charged with ten felonies for his suspected involvement in a burglary that occurred in Cavalier County.

A warrant for 34-year-old Jonathan Wayne Royce’s arrest was issued on Wednesday, July 19, but he had not been arrested as of Monday afternoon, July 24.

Royce is charged with two Class B felonies: night burglary and theft between $10,000 and $50,000. He’s charged with eight Class C felonies: key theft, theft of an implement associated with money and six counts of firearm theft. His final charge, facilitation of theft between $10,000 and $50,000, is a Class A misdemeanor.

According to an affidavit in the case, the Cavalier County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported burglary in Fairdale, North Dakota on March 13.

All three structures on the property showed signs of trespassing, with lights on and doors left wide open, the affidavit said.

ADVERTISEMENT

There were signs of forced entry into the house, which was “trashed,” the affidavit said. Several guns were missing from a gun cabinet. A safe had been broken into, and a number of items were missing from it, including money, jewelry, keys, vehicle titles and checkbooks.

Tools, multiple sets of keys and a vehicle title were missing from the garage. Cigarettes were found in the vehicle, and the reporting party said they hadn’t been there before, so they were sent to the North Dakota State Crime Lab for DNA testing. A glove and strands of hair were also sent in.

On March 27, law enforcement was informed the stolen checks were being used throughout Fargo, West Fargo and Moorhead. Several arrests were made and two individuals were named as the people who originally possessed the checks – Royce and an unnamed individual, the affidavit said.

The reporting party explained he knew Royce, who had been at the property before and would know when no one was there. Additionally, lab results came back with a DNA match to Royce.

Read more

By Sav Kelly
Sav Kelly joined the Grand Forks Herald in August 2022.

Kelly covers public safety, including local crime and the courts system.

Readers can reach Kelly at (701) 780-1102 or skelly@gfherald.com.
What To Read Next
guns.jpg
Exclusive
North Dakota
North Dakota wrote exception into state law for binary trigger used by Fargo shooter
4h ago
 · 
By  April Baumgarten
A courtroom gavel
North Dakota
Canadian man sentenced to 24 years in prison for international drug crimes
4h ago
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
DSC04367.JPG
North Dakota
Event marks multi-million dollar projects to expand high-speed internet in North Dakota
5h ago
 · 
By  David Olson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
113022.S.FF.Moorhead.Lindberg
Members Only
UND Hockey
20 names to watch when college hockey's recruiting season opens Aug. 1
3d ago
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
07xx23 Yunker.jpg
Local
Grand Forks' Dr. Jeffrey Yunker elected president of national optometry board
1d ago
 · 
By  Kevin Fee
Moorhead vs Gentry Academy_0362.jpg
Prep
Moorhead Spuds defender Kate Kosobud plays it close to home and picks Gophers
13m ago
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Three vehicles were in a crash on Highway 371.
Minnesota
Sheriff’s deputy, 3 others injured in fiery crash on north-central Minnesota
49m ago
 · 
By  Forum News Service