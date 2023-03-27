99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News North Dakota

Border Patrol expands hours at three North Dakota ports of entry

Currently, traffic volumes in North Dakota are about 39% below their 2019 levels, according to CBP’s press release.

Border flags.PNG
Photo/ Brad Dokken, Grand Forks Herald
Sydney Mook
By Sydney Mook
Today at 4:22 PM

GRAND FORKS — Hours at three North Dakota ports of entry will be temporarily expanded for the next 120 days.

Beginning April 1, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the Canada Border Services Agency will temporarily expand operating hours at the Maida, Northgate and Sherwood ports of entry in North Dakota, the CBP announced Monday, March 27.

The points of entry will operate from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. — two additional hours of operation — for 120 days beginning April 1, after which CBP will assess traffic volumes at the ports, a release from U.S. Sen. John Hoeven’s office said.

“Northern border communities rely on legal trade and travel between the U.S. and Canada for their livelihoods,” Hoeven, R-N.D., said in a statement. “... CBP and the CBSA reaching (an) agreement on making this temporary extension at Maida, Northgate and Sherwood is a step in the right direction, but more needs to be done.”

CBP said for several years it has seen a reduction in privately-owned vehicle and pedestrian traffic at some ports of entry along the northern border, with some ports having permanently reduced operational hours prior to 2019.

Currently, traffic volumes in North Dakota are about 39% below their 2019 levels, according to CBP’s press release.

In addition to analyzing traffic flow after the temporary hours expansion, CBP says it will also identify potential alternate ports, review community impacts and consider similar expanded hours at these locations.

“CBP is working closely with its partners to discuss the operational details surrounding changes to port hours and is in close coordination with local governmental officials and congressional stakeholders,” the release said. “These efforts enable CBP to better align staffing during peak hours, which in turn, allow CBP to better serve the public and protect our country.”

Ports of entry at Pembina and Dunseith are open 24 hours.

Sydney Mook
By Sydney Mook
Sydney Mook has been the managing editor at the Herald since April 2021. In her role she edits and assigns stories and helps reporters develop their work for readers.

Mook has been with the Herald since May 2018 and was first hired as the Herald's higher education reporter where she covered UND and other happenings in state higher education. She was later promoted to community editor in 2019.


For story pitches contact her at smook@gfherald.com or call her at 701-780-1134.
