Book retells heinous Fargo crime against Savanna LaFontaine-Greywind, one of many against Indigenous women

FARGO — A California author hopes to amplify the plight of missing and murdered Indigenous women by recounting a shocking and heinous crime in Fargo in 2017.

The writer has chronicled the death of 22-year-old Savanna LaFontaine-Greywind at the hands of a neighbor who faked being pregnant in an effort to hold on to her boyfriend, then killed LaFontaine-Greywind to steal her unborn child.

Mona Gable’s book, released April 25, is titled “Searching for Savanna: The Murder of One Native American Woman and the Violence Against the Many.”

The cover of "Searching for Savanna." Contributed

In a phone interview from her Los Angeles home, Gable said she wants people to realize this was not one grisly crime but part of a decades-long crisis.

“I hope people will learn about Native American history in a way they didn't understand before,” Gable said.

Although the federal government keeps data on virtually everything, she writes, it does not collect statistics on missing and murdered Native women and girls.

“One of the things I was really shocked by was that there was no database at all of these crimes against Native American women and girls. It just didn't exist,” Gable said.

In 2016, the FBI’s National Crime Information Center said 5,712 Native American and Alaska Native women and girls were missing, yet the figure was undoubtedly low, Gable said.

Only 116 of those reports were logged into a database of missing persons, a resource that allows law enforcement agencies to share information, she said.

Savanna LaFontaine-Greywind

When LaFontaine-Greywind was murdered, she was eight months pregnant and less than two weeks away from moving into an apartment with Ashton Matheny, the father of her unborn child. They’d already named their baby Haisley Jo, Gable wrote.

“She was just like anybody's daughter, you know, just living her life and looking forward to her future,” Gable said.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 19, 2017, LaFontaine-Greywind let a family member know she was going to help neighbor Brooke Crews with a sewing project, according to previous Forum reports. It would be the last time anyone heard from LaFontaine-Greywind.

About three hours later, LaFontaine-Greywind’s mother called police to report her daughter missing, and police conducted several searches of the apartment where Crews and her boyfriend, William Hoehn, lived but found nothing suspicious.

Brooke Crews was sentenced February 2, 2018 in Cass County District Court for conspiring to murder Savanna LaFontaine-Greywind. Forum file photo

At Hoehn’s trial on a charge of conspiracy to commit murder, Crews testified she lured LaFontaine-Greywind to her apartment that afternoon and started a fight with her, then claimed LaFontaine-Greywind lost consciousness when she fell and hit her head.

Crews used a box cutter to remove LaFontaine-Greywind's baby from her womb, and she and Hoehn hid LaFontaine-Greywind's body in a bathroom closet, later moving it to a hollowed-out dresser, which they hauled out of the apartment building.

LaFontaine-Greywind's healthy baby was apparently hidden in bed covers during the first two searches of Crews’ apartment, according to Forum archives.

Hoehn would testify at his trial that he and Crews carried the dresser containing LaFontaine-Greywind's body to a bridge over the Red River in north Fargo and dropped it in the water.

William Hoehn, accused in the death of Savanna LaFontaine-Greywind, attends a hearing in Cass County District Court in January 2018. Forum file photo

Crews and Hoehn were arrested five days after the murder, and LaFontaine-Greywind's body was discovered by kayakers three days after that.

In December of 2017, Crews pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit kidnapping and lying to police. She was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

A jury found Hoehn not guilty on a charge of conspiracy to commit murder. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit kidnapping and lying to police. He was originally sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole but was later resentenced to spend 20 years behind bars.

Haisley Jo is now 5 years old and at last report was living with LaFontaine-Greywind's family.

Gable said she decided to tell LaFontaine-Greywind's story because she felt it wasn’t getting enough national attention and because she’d learned around the same time about Chickasaw heritage in her own family.

She began reaching out to people in the Fargo Police Department and the Cass County State’s Attorney’s office to learn more.

Gable made four trips to Fargo for research in the years to follow and said she would have made more had it not been for the COVID-19 pandemic.

She was impressed by how the community rallied around LaFontaine-Greywind’s family with vigils and marches.

St. Mark's Church Pastor Joe Larson leads a prayer for missing woman Savanna LaFontaine-Greywind during a vigil at Veterans Memorial Bridge on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017. David Samson / The Forum

“I thought it was really a sign that people were just not going to accept what had happened to her and that they wanted more done,” Gable said.

Efforts have been made to establish a national database for missing and murdered Indigenous women, she said, through legislation such as Savanna’s Act and the Not Invisible Act.

But the progress comes too late for many missing and murdered Indigenous women.

Gable hopes the injustices investigated in “Searching for Savanna” will someday help bring about meaningful change that is long overdue.