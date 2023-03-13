Bloody mugshot linked to complaint against Bismarck police officer

Editor's note: This story contains a graphic image. The photo is being published to illustrate the injuries associated with the excessive force complaint.

BISMARCK — The Bismarck Police Department says a mugshot of a bloodied man with a swollen eye is tied to an excessive-force complaint against an officer.

Lt. Luke Gardiner identified the man in the mugshot as 63-year-old Keith Erlandson, who was injured during an encounter with four officers on Thursday, March 9.

The next day, police officials began an internal investigation and put one of the officers on administrative leave after receiving a complaint that the officer used excessive force in taking Erlandson into custody, police said.

The Bismarck Police Department referred the complaint to the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation. Both agencies will conduct separate investigations into the matter while the officer is on leave, police said.

On Thursday night, four Bismarck police officers responded to the area of 24th Street and East Main Avenue regarding a man standing in the middle of the street, according to police.

"While investigating the situation, the 63-year-old Bismarck man walked away from the officer after being ordered to stop," police said in a statement. "The initial responding officer attempted to detain the 63-year-old man, and the individual began displaying aggressive behavior and did not allow the officer to detain him. Force had to be utilized to gain control of the man, and eventually he was taken into custody."

Asked what sort of force was used on Erlandson, Gardiner said, "This is being investigated by BPD Internal Affairs and ND BCI." Police did not disclose any other details of the encounter.

Keith Erlandson. Submitted photo

Erlandson was released from jail Friday morning and taken to a local hospital for treatment. Gardiner said he had no information on Erlandson's injuries.

Gardiner said the officer's name "is being withheld while the investigation continues." The officer has about four years of service, and their personnel file contains no past complaints of excessive force, the lieutenant said.

Court records show Erlandson is currently not facing charges in connection with his run-in with police on Thursday. Gardiner said the matter is under investigation and could lead to charges.

Erlandson has a criminal record that includes 2021 convictions in Burleigh County for preventing arrest and attempt to commit simple assault on a peace officer or correctional officer.

Erlandson was charged in February with refusal to halt and preventing arrest, and he pleaded not guilty in November to simple assault on a peace officer or correctional officer, meth possession, preventing arrest and criminal trespass, court records show. Both cases are still pending in Burleigh County District Court.