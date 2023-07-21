Binford, North Dakota, man dies in motorcycle crash

GRAND FORKS — The body of a motorcycle rider who had been missing since Monday was found Wednesday in a slough in Griggs County, North Dakota.

According to a report from the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the Griggs County Sheriff's Office was notified of a missing person at 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19. It was reported that Brian Sherman Swanson, 56, of Binford, North Dakota, was last seen in McHenry at approximately 6 p.m. on Monday.

A Griggs County deputy went searching for Swanson and located his motorcycle in a slough along 11th Street Northeast, three miles east of McHenry. According to the report, evidence indicated the 1989 Honda Goldwing left the roadway and entered the south ditch.

Swanson "was ejected from the motorcycle, landing in the slough on the south side of road. The motorcycle continued and came to rest facing east in the slough. Brian was found deceased from injuries he sustained in the crash," the report read.

Swanson was not wearing a helmet.