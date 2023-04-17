Bill to ban local governments from forming development agreements with adversaries passes North Dakota House

BISMARCK – A bill seeking to prohibit counties and municipalities from establishing development agreements with entities deemed foreign adversaries of the United States passed the North Dakota House of Representatives in an 87-3 floor vote on Monday, April 17.

Senate Bill 2371 , introduced by Sen. Bob Paulson, R-Minot, states that county and city boards "including a board in a home rule county, may not procure, authorize, or approve a development agreement, building plan, or proposal relating to county development with an individual or government identified as a foreign adversary" by the U.S. Secretary of Commerce.

The Secretary of Commerce list includes Cuba, Russia, The People’s Republic of China, Iran, North Korea and the regime of Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela. Before the vote Rep. Bill Tveit, R-Hazen, said no country is mentioned by name in the actual bill, which if signed into law would stay up to date on countries that may become adversaries to the U.S.

The bill passed the Senate in a 47-0 floor vote on Feb. 16 and received a 12-1 “do pass” recommendation from the House Agriculture Committee last week.

The prohibition wouldn’t apply if a registered business owned by a foreign adversary in the state:



has maintained "good standing" status with the secretary of state for seven years or longer before the effective date of the bill;

has been approved by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS);

and maintains an active national security agreement with the federal government.

The bill also calls for a Legislative Management study to be pursued during the 2023-24 interim to determine the “number of persons that own or control any real estate or commercial assets or operate a business within this state which is owned by, controlled by or subject to the jurisdiction or direction of foreign adversaries or individuals acting on behalf of or in conjunction with foreign adversaries or persons listed on the office of foreign assets control sanctions list.”

The introduction of the bill was prompted by the now-stopped Fufeng wet corn mill project in Grand Forks, according to Tveit. Fufeng Group, which sought to build the corn mill on the northern end of Grand Forks, was deemed a national security threat by the Department of the Air Force earlier this year. The Grand Forks City Council voted to stop the project following the Air Force’s declaration.

“Senate Bill 2371 simply seeks to prevent real property ownership in North Dakota by countries identified as foreign adversaries in the interest of national security and, frankly, food security,” Tveit said during Monday’s House floor session.

Tveit said other bills related to foreign governments purchasing land have been introduced in other states as well as at the federal level. In addition to Senate Bill 2371, House Bill 1135, which seeks to bar foreign governments and businesses they control from buying agricultural land in the state, passed both the North Dakota House and Senate . The bill has since been sent to Gov. Doug Burgum.

House Bill 1503, which sought to prohibit foreign ownership of real property in North Dakota, passed the House 93-0 on Feb. 21, but failed 45-2 during a Senate floor vote on March 20 because of its similarities to Senate Bill 2371.

Four representatives were absent during Monday's floor vote.