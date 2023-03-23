99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, March 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News North Dakota

Bill that would eliminate state income taxes on military pay moves to Gov. Doug Burgum’s desk

Introduced by Sen. Scott Meyer, R-Grand Forks, Senate Bill 2293 eliminates taxes on military pay and Senate Bill 2223 expands the pool of potential members for military installation school boards.

Scott Meyer
Sen. Scott Meyer (Photo provided by North Dakota Legislative Council)
Ingrid Harbo
By Ingrid Harbo
Today at 4:30 PM

BISMARCK — Tax year 2023 may be the first that military members do not have to pay income taxes on their military earnings under bill on its way to the governor’s office.

Senate Bill 2293, which eliminates income tax on military pay, is one of two military-related bills passed by the North Dakota House of Representatives on Monday, March 20. The other, Senate Bill 2223, expands the pool of potential members for school boards on military bases. Both were introduced by Sen. Scott Meyer, R-Grand Forks. The House passed Senate Bill 2293 passed in an 89-3 vote and Senate Bill 2223 in a 91-1 vote.

READ MORE
DSC_0406.JPG
Minnesota
Minnesota House takes up bill to protect gender-affirming care
The move comes as many states across the U.S., including Minnesota’s neighbors, consider or enact legislation restricting gender-affirming treatments for minors.
March 23, 2023 05:22 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
North Dakota
House votes to remove UND medical school property tax levy
March 23, 2023 04:41 PM
North Dakota
House advances measure to make changing North Dakota Constitution harder
March 23, 2023 04:11 PM
North Dakota
North Dakota National Guard unit alerted for possible mobilization
March 23, 2023 01:41 PM

Meyer said the issue of taxing military pay came up when developing a tax proposal during the interim session. While under the proposed flat tax plan, House Bill 1158, many serving in the military would not have to pay income taxes, some higher-ranking members of the military would still be taxed.

Presently, military pay is taxed at the same rate as other income tax in North Dakota. Under North Dakota’s current income tax structure, the change would cut about $4 million of revenue for the state, Meyer said, and likely less if North Dakota adopts a flat tax policy.

In Grand Forks, airmen stationed at the Grand Forks Air Force Base often do not register as residents of North Dakota if they were transferred from a state without an income tax like Texas, Alaska, Florida or South Dakota, Meyer said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Hopefully they’ll set residency (in North Dakota) and then once they eventually separate from the military, they'll remember that we have no state income tax on military retirement benefits and hopefully they’ll come back to North Dakota,” he said.

Meyer said the Grand Forks Air Force Base is the first station for 40% of airmen stationed there, so removing the tax on military pay in North Dakota could result in airmen setting their residency in the state for the duration of their military careers. For the North Dakota National Guard, he says the change could help make it more competitive when recruiting against the Minnesota National Guard.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum voiced his support for Meyer's bill in his Jan. 3 State of the State Address

Meyer’s other military-related bill, Senate Bill 2223, could help the Grand Forks Air Force Base School Board fill an ongoing vacancy on its school board. According to testimony from School Board President Michelle Shepperd, the board has had at least one mid-term vacancy per year for the last seven years.

The base, along with the Minot Air Force Base, has a five-member school board, but at present, school board members are required to live on-base. This results in frequent vacancies on the boards as members are transferred or move off-base.

“As base housing has become less and less, as more and more people are living in town, they’re having issues finding people willing to serve on school boards,” said Meyer.

The bill changes residency requirements, allowing a school board member to live off-base within a 20-mile radius of the base if they are an active member, spouse of an active member, retired member or spouse of a retired member that served the military installation.

School board members will only be able to serve on one school board, so they could not, for example, serve on the Grand Forks School Board and the Grand Forks Air Force Base school board at the same time.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bill also contains an emergency clause, which allows it to go into effect immediately after it is signed into law by Gov. Doug Burgum. Without the emergency clause, the Grand Forks Air Force Base School Board would have to wait until July to fill its vacant spot with a member that lives off-base.

Ingrid Harbo
By Ingrid Harbo
Ingrid Harbo joined the Grand Forks Herald in September 2021.

Harbo covers Grand Forks region news, and also writes about business in Grand Forks and the surrounding area.

Readers can reach Harbo at 701-780-1124 or iharbo@gfherald.com. Follow her on Twitter @ingridaharbo.
What To Read Next
North Dakota
Grand Forks County among counties to receive grant funding for home repairs from last year's snowstorms
March 23, 2023 04:14 PM
 · 
By  Meghan Arbegast
CAVALIER.jpg
North Dakota
Cavalier implements new housing incentive program
March 23, 2023 03:45 PM
 · 
By  Delaney Otto
032423.N.FF.FLOODOUTLOOK.1
Fargo
Late-season snow, cold significantly raise flood risk in Red River Valley
March 23, 2023 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Patrick Springer
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
032123.B.FF.OLEARY.2
Business
Kevin O’Leary discusses FTX collapse, his fondness for North Dakota and ‘no-go’ investment states
March 21, 2023 05:27 PM
 · 
By  Thomas Evanella
Midwest Machinery 032223 004.jpg
Minnesota
Midwest Machinery looking to open temporary site following devastating fire
March 23, 2023 05:15 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Millville - Wabasha County map.png
Minnesota
Man struck by vehicle and killed in southeast Minnesota
March 23, 2023 05:05 PM
 · 
By  Forum News Service
Faribault listening session.jpg
Minnesota
Health care a top issue among ag community at Faribault listening session
March 23, 2023 01:33 PM
 · 
By  Noah Fish