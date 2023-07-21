Bill introduced to adjust timeframe for haying CRP acres in times of drought

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A proposal that could allow earlier haying of Conservation Reserve Program acres during times of drought has been introduced and is being backed by U.S. senators from northern Plains states.

The Conservation Reserve Program Flexibility Act was introduced Thursday. It is sponsored by Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minnesota, with backing from Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D.; Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.; Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D.; and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota, all of whom are listed as co-sponsors.

As introduced, the bill seeks to “require the secretary of agriculture to allow emergency haying under the Conservation Reserve Program during the primary nesting season under certain conditions.” The idea is to create protocols for emergency haying of CRP acres during times of drought or weather-related disaster.

At present, emergency cutting of hay on CRP lands is now allowed until after the primary nesting season, or Aug. 1. The bill proposes allowing emergency haying before Aug. 1, provided “certain conditions are met and in consultation with the state technical committee,” according to a release from Hoeven’s office.

In a separate release, Thune said that as farmers and ranchers deal with drought conditions, “it's critical that USDA has the flexibility to step in and help producers access forage for their livestock. As a longtime supporter of CRP, I'm proud to lead this common-sense measure that would help producers meet their forage needs during weather-related emergencies, and I will continue to work to ensure that it is included in the final farm bill."

CRP is a federal program that preserves environmentally sensitive lands by removing them from agricultural production. The program, which began in 1985, relies on landowners who volunteer to keep the lands out of production and then are paid a stipend for doing so.

Technically, the program was designed to prevent erosion, but because it creates optimum habitat, it has led to increased population numbers for a variety of wildlife species.

Although recent rains in parts of North Dakota and Minnesota have somewhat alleviated dry conditions, there is still concern in some areas.

The U.S. Drought Monitor this week shows approximately half of North Dakota is abnormally dry, including the bulk of the eastern half of the state. Along the Canada border, the monitor shows areas that are in moderate drought.

“Our ag producers routinely face challenging weather conditions, and we continue working to improve federal disaster programs so farmers and ranchers have the tools they need to maintain their operations,” Hoeven said in the release from his office. “Our legislation would provide needed flexibility when producers are working to overcome severe drought, enabling them to hay CRP acres earlier and ensure they have adequate feed for livestock.”

In Minnesota, a portion of the state along the North Dakota border is considered abnormally dry, while much of the rest of the state is in moderate drought. A few places — including just south and east of Red Lake – is in severe drought, according to the monitor.

“In Minnesota and across the country, more and more areas are experiencing severe drought and heat waves,” Smith said in the Hoeven press release. “This is devastating for our cattle producers, who rely on hay to feed their herds. When severe droughts hit, farmers should be able to work with USDA and conservationists on a way to access reserve land for haying and grazing. This will lessen the impact of severe weather on the farm economy and help our farmers get through increasingly common bouts of extreme weather.”

Cramer, in a released statement, noted what he considers "inflexible CRP rules" that currently exist.

"Barring haying of CRP acres before August in years of drought or forage scarcity is unrealistic," he said. "Our bill outlines the parameters in which emergency haying can occur, providing much-needed flexibility for producers during years of need.”