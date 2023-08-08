Arts organizations say to Grand Forks Council: ‘Don’t make those cuts’

GRAND FORKS — Representatives from several Grand Forks nonprofit arts organizations gathered at the City Council’s meeting Monday night, Aug. 7, to implore council members to leave arts funding intact.

“Please,” said one person, who identified himself only as a concerned community member. “Don’t make those cuts.”

The change to the arts and events budget isn’t exactly a cut, said City Administrator Todd Feland. Rather, the proposed budget would reallocate $25,000 from the Arts Regrant Program, which the city now uses to invest in local arts and culture-based nonprofits, to instead help fund the planned Grand Forks Children’s Museum.

The facility, which museum leadership says will be a boon for tourism and community vibrancy, is projected to begin construction in 2024 or 2025.

The Children’s Museum won $5 million in funding from the state earlier this summer. To help fund the remainder of the project, described as a “large Quality of Life project” in council documents, the proposed city budget includes a $10 million reallocation of funds over the next 10 years. Part of those funds include the $25,000 previously allocated to the Arts Regrant Program.

The change in funding has caused some distress among some members of the Grand Forks arts community. Also in attendance at the Monday meeting were representatives from Art for Vets, Empire Arts Center and the Grand Cities Children’s Choir, as well as at least one independent artist. All echoed the same sentiment: the loss in arts funding will prove to be a hit to residents’ quality of life.

Mayor Brandon Bochenski said arts groups’ concerns have not fallen on deaf ears.

Bochenski said the new proposed budget has been revised from its initial reading at the council meeting two weeks ago so that Arts Regrant Funding would be disbursed by the city’s Community Development Department instead of the Community Foundation, an independent nonprofit.

This will allow the city to avoid the Community Foundation’s 6% administrative fee, allowing for an additional $4,500 to be added back into the arts budget.

“We have a phenomenal community development department that’s already doing this, so I feel like that’s a way to ensure those dollars go directly to the arts,” Bochenski said.

He added that even with the reduction in funding in the 2024 budget, arts and events are still projected to receive more funding than in years past.

In 2021, the Arts Regrant Program was allocated $128,285, and in 2022 that number was $130,851. With the new $4,500 increase, the mayor’s proposed 2024 budget would allocate the program $154,500, down from $175,000 in 2023.

Since the initial release of the mayor's proposed 2024 budget, City Administrator Todd Feland said the city has received a high volume of emails asking council members to reconsider reprioritizing funds out of the arts community. But Feland said following the discussion at the Monday meeting, he mostly heard thank you’s coming from residents in attendance.

“There are so many more arts groups that are engaged. They’re doing more and more things, and so obviously they want more and more investment as part of it,” Feland said. “I think the other thing is that the city of Grand Forks does invest more in arts and events than our comparable cities in North Dakota, but we’ve got a vibrant scene.”

The council unanimously granted preliminary approval to the mayor’s 2024 budget at that meeting. The proposed budget will receive a final vote in September.