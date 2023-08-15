Architects emphasize 'warmer' entry, increased efficiency in plans for Fargo airport expansion

FARGO — Architects presented sketches of the spacious passenger terminal expansion at Hector International Airport that will add four boarding gates and alleviate congestion.

The drawings, presented to the Fargo Municipal Airport Authority board on Tuesday, Aug. 15, show the design and layout of the $124-million, 75,000-square-foot addition, expected to begin construction in the spring of 2024.

The terminal expansion, which will add on to the existing 115,000-square-foot terminal, will increase the number of boarding gates to nine and is intended to meet increased boardings to the year 2050.

“Our projections are telling us this is where we need to go,” said John Cosgriff, chairman of the airport authority board. “We’re really excited about the terminal expansion.”

The Fargo-Moorhead metropolitan area population, now about 258,000, is expected to grow by at least 100,000 by 2050.

Passenger growth increased 35% from 2009 to 2019 and has recovered from the pandemic slowdown.

“That’s really incredible for a community to sustain that growth,” said Tom Schauer, senior aviation adviser for Mead & Hunt, the architectural firm for the project.

Peak-hour boardings reached 352 in 2019 and are forecast to climb to 558 by 2041. The original terminal was built in 1986, when the airport handled fewer than 190,000 passengers each year.

The airport now sees more than 450,000 passengers annually, a number expected to increase to more than 750,000 within the next 20 years. Hector has set new monthly record highs six of the last nine months.

The expanded terminal at Fargo's Hector International Airport will include more space for passengers waiting to board flights, and will add four boarding gates. Contributed / Mead & Hunt

The expanded terminal, expected to finish construction in 2026, will include a new entry with a “front door experience,” said Brett Barry, a design architect for the project. The entry will feature an angular glass design with exposed, interior wooden beams for a “warmer” feel, he said.

The addition also will have a three-story area, which will house administrative offices on the top floor.

The design incorporates “lots of linear patterns and textures,” Barry said. Tall glass windows on the north side, facing the awaiting aircraft, taxiways and runways, will afford a panoramic view.

The interior will include a calming moss accent color, privacy pods and wood accents, said Gena Mollica, an interior designer.

This architectural rendering shows what Hector International Airport in Fargo will look like after a planned expansion. Contributed / Municipal Airport Authority

The expanded terminal also will include a play area for children, handicap accessible restrooms with relief areas for service animals and a “seamless transition” between the old and new terminal space, she said.

The original terminal at Hector was built in 1986, before the increased security requirements that came after the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

The expanded terminal will increase space for Transportation Security Administration checkpoints — including space for another lane in the future — as well as larger holding rooms and circulation areas to relieve congestion.

The expanded passenger terminal at Fargo's Hector International Airport will include more security space. Contributed / Mead & Hunt

Right now, security checkpoint queuing lines exceed the space available. Holding rooms are too small to accommodate passenger numbers, and the terminal layout is inefficient.

The inadequate number of boarding gates has limited air service and requires “extraneous movement” of aircraft between terminal and remote parking. With more gates, airport officials hope to attract more flights and better service.

The terminal expansion also will solve baggage area inefficiencies, reducing the amount of manual labor required to load carts.

The interior of the expanded passenger terminal at Fargo's Hector International Airport will include moss green accents. Contributed / Mead & Hunt

The $124 million project cost exceeds the Fargo Municipal Airport Authority’s financial resources, but funding will be split: $51.3 million in federal funds, $44.3 million in state funds and $28.4 million in local contributions.

More state and local funding will be sought to help, Schauer said.

Separately, a parking ramp is being designed that will occupy most of the current near-term parking space in front of the terminal.

The ramp has a preliminary estimated cost of more than $40 million and will include 1,000 stalls, said Terry Stroh, the architect for the parking project. More details will be available this fall, he said.

“This is going to be a huge amenity for the airport,” especially in the winter months, Barry said.