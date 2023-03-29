99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, March 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News North Dakota

Amtrak train breaks down near Devils Lake

Amtrak accommodating the 90 passengers impacted at its expense, according to spokesperson for the Chicago region

Amtrak's Empire Builder train makes a stop in Fargo on its way from Chicago to Seattle. Michael Vosburg / Forum News Service
Amtrak's Empire Builder train makes a stop in Fargo on its way from Chicago to Seattle. Michael Vosburg / Forum News Service
Joe Banish
By Joe Banish
Today at 3:15 PM

DEVILS LAKE — A westbound Amtrak train broke down near Devils Lake on Wednesday, delaying travel for 90 passengers.

The train in question is the Empire Builder, whose route spans from Chicago to Seattle, and Portland, Oregon.

According to Marc Magliari, senior public relations manager at Amtrak, the train experienced mechanical issues with its locomotives that have since been resolved. He said although the train was physically able to travel after repairs were made, the most prudent course of action due to cold weather was to delay travel until Thursday morning.

"We were able to continue on with all systems back on line, but we thought it best given the weather conditions to stay put," said Magliari. "I'm told the record cold temperature in Devils Lake this time of year is minus-13, and this morning was minus-8, so it's certainly severe weather conditions."

Read More

Passengers spending the night in Devils Lake awaiting tomorrow's train will be lodged at the Spirit Mountain Casino at Amtrak's expense.

ADVERTISEMENT

Not all passengers affected will be continuing on the Empire Builder from Devils Lake. Magliari said Amtrak provided accommodations on other modes of transportation if passengers desired.

"For people who live a short distance away — such as in Rugby or Minot — we arranged for van transportation to take them to their destination," said Magliari. "If passengers needed to fly out quickly, we also made arrangements for flights out of Devils Lake and Minot. It was really at the customer's option."

Joe Banish
By Joe Banish
Banish covers news pertaining to K-12 and higher education, as well as county commission coverage.
What To Read Next
030123.N.FF.BOOKBANS
North Dakota
North Dakota book ban bills advance
March 29, 2023 02:23 PM
 · 
By  Jack Dura / The Bismarck Tribune
Travis Stay's yellow sweatshirt
Members Only
The Vault
Lion costume + blood evidence + wounds = murder charge for Travis Stay
March 29, 2023 08:01 AM
 · 
By  James Wolner
A mugshot of a blonde woman in a dark green jail outfit
North Dakota
Report for 2007 Minot murder case suggests alternate suspect's DNA wasn't tested, defense says
March 29, 2023 06:09 AM
 · 
By  April Baumgarten
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Man standing at a podium.
Minnesota
Mille Lacs sheriff on homicide case: 'I've never seen something like this'
March 29, 2023 12:03 PM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
020820.s.gfh.und6.jpg
College
UND's Kacie Borowicz coming back for another year, says 'more I want to check off'
March 29, 2023 11:27 AM
 · 
By  Tom Miller
NWCoC check.jpg
Minnesota
Northwest Minnesota group facilitates funding for organizations combating homelessness
March 29, 2023 07:38 AM
 · 
By  Ingrid Harbo
alejandro-drago.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Check out this list of upcoming arts and entertainment events in and around Grand Forks
March 29, 2023 07:05 AM
 · 
By  Pamela Knudson