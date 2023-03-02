Amended Senate bill proposes special penalty for drug overdose injury or death

BISMARCK – The North Dakota Senate bill which originally proposed a mandatory minimum sentence for fentanyl dealing has been amended to instead provide a special penalty for injuries caused by drug distribution.

Senate Bill 2248, introduced by Sen. David Hogue, R-Minot, initially proposed a mandatory minimum one-year sentence for anyone convicted of a crime related to fentanyl dealing. Hogue previously told the Herald the sanction for dealing fentanyl should be more severe than other drugs, due to the lethality of fentanyl.

However, as Hogue anticipated, various stakeholders had concerns with the bill. Hogue told the Herald he discussed the issue with prosecutors, defense counsel and others involved in the criminal justice system.

“All of those discussions convinced me that a mandatory minimum for what I will call the ‘drug mule’ — the one who’s just transporting the drugs to North Dakota — … is not going to slow the network down,” Hogue said.

The bill was amended and the mandatory minimum sentence was removed. Instead, the revised bill proposes a special penalty for those found guilty of causing injury or death by distributing illegal drugs.

Additionally, the bill proposes that an individual outside of North Dakota may be prosecuted within the state.

“It’s a novel approach. It’s trying to acquire jurisdiction from people that are maybe outside of the local county, or even state — but that’s what we want to try. We want to try to disrupt the network,” Hogue said.

An individual who supplies a controlled substance to be sold to someone who is then injured or killed by overdose would be guilty of a Class A felony, if the amended bill passes. In North Dakota, Class A felonies have a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and $20,000 in fines.

“We’re really trying to target the person who is … further up the network, distributing the drugs,” Hogue said.

The revised bill passed unanimously in the Senate and was introduced to the House in February.

“Rep. (Lawrence) Klemin is on the bill with me, and we both sat down with [the] Department of Corrections and, of course, they are absolutely opposed to mandatory minimums,” Hogue said.

Hogue said the reason for this is because mandatory minimums fill up jails across the state, and “they don’t have the resources.”

“I expect their opposition to be substantially softer now. … I hope they’ll support it, I mean the issue has only gotten bigger since we came into session — it hasn’t gotten smaller,” Hogue said.

Another factor of the bill is a proposed requirement for North Dakota law enforcement agencies to provide the attorney general with an annual report outlining all fentanyl-related deaths. This section has been amended to include health care providers in addition to law enforcement.

Senate Bill 2248 also addresses the opioid settlement fund, which consists of opioid litigation funds the state has received. The amended bill proposes appropriating $1.5 million to the department of health and human services “for the purpose of providing and expanding statewide awareness of the fentanyl drug and overdose epidemic.”

“I’m hoping we’ll see some results from public education. When we had what we thought was soaring DUI fatalities, we did a similar thing. We put mandatory minimums for third and fourth offenses, and we also included a public education component — and that helped,” Hogue said.

Hogue is the primary sponsor; the other sponsors are Rep. Lawrence Klemin, R-Bismarck; Sen. Diane Larson, R-Bismarck; Rep. Scott Louser, R-Minot; and Sen. Larry Luick, R-Fairmount.