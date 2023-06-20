Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Amended charge denied, preliminary hearing scheduled for Grafton man charged with vehicular homicide

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. on July 28.

christopherthompson
Christopher Thompson sits in Walsh County court for a change of plea hearing.
Matt Henson / WDAY
By Sav Kelly
Today at 3:01 PM

GRAFTON — A Grafton man accused of driving under the influence, crashing and causing a passenger’s death appeared in court on Tuesday, June 20.

Christopher R. Thompson, 46, is charged with Class A felony criminal vehicular homicide, which has a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and $20,000.

According to an affidavit in the case, Thompson was involved in a single-vehicle crash east of Edinburg on Nov. 12. Jason Schatzke, 48, treasurer of the Red River Valley Sugarbeet Growers Association, died in the crash.

Thompson had been elected as a Walsh County Commission member just days before, but didn’t take the position after the crash and his subsequent arrest.

In a hearing last month , Judge Kari Agotness temporarily rejected a request to amend the charge to Class A misdemeanor reckless endangerment. She said the necessary documentation detailing the state and defense’s arguments hadn't been filed.

The state and defense later filed documents explaining that they felt the lesser charge was appropriate because Schatzke's death was determined to be caused by heart issues, and his crash-related injuries weren't fatal alone.

After the documents were filed, though, Agotness officially denied the request because the charges are for different offenses. Criminal vehicular homicide results in death, while reckless endangerment creates a risk of serious injury or death.

In the Tuesday, June 20, hearing, Carmell Mattison, representing the state, asked Agotness if she’d consider a new amended charge.

Agotness said she would consider any proposed charges but, in the meantime, Thompson’s preliminary hearing was scheduled for 1 p.m. on July 28. In a preliminary hearing, the state has to prove there's probable cause to proceed with the charge.

By Sav Kelly
Sav Kelly joined the Grand Forks Herald in August 2022.

Kelly covers public safety, including local crime and the courts system.

Readers can reach Kelly at (701) 780-1102 or skelly@gfherald.com.
