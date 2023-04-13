99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
After an hour of debate, $10M school voucher bill headed to Burgum’s desk

If signed into law, the bill would set aside $10 million from the general fund for an educational reimbursement program during the second half of the biennium, for the 2024-25 school year.

2272787+North-Dakota-State-Capitol-in-Bismarck-wenzel.jpg
The North Dakota State Capitol in Bismarck is pictured in this Grand Forks Herald file photo.
Korrie Wenzel / Grand Forks Herald
Ingrid Harbo
By Ingrid Harbo
Today at 11:08 AM

BISMARCK — After a lengthy debate, the North Dakota House voted 51-41 on Thursday to pass a bill that will offset the cost of tuition for some families sending their children to private schools.

Introduced by Rep. Claire Cory, R-Grand Forks, the bill would set aside $10 million from the general fund for an educational reimbursement program during the second half of the biennium, for the 2024-25 school year.

The proposed legislation, which garnered hundreds of testimonies both for and against it during the session, was debated for more than an hour on the House floor before the final vote.

Supporters of the bill say it will allow more families to choose where they send their children to school by making private school tuition more affordable. During the floor session on Thursday, Cory said the bill does not pit public and private schools against each other, but was created to support students.

“This program begins and ends with parents, and this is about families and helping the ones that need it most,” said Cory.

If signed into law, House Bill 1532 will establish a program in which the Department of Public Instruction will pay private schools for tuition costs no more than 30% of the state determined per-student pay rate. Parents would apply to participate in the program and the school would request funds to cover a student’s education expenses.

But opponents say families already have a choice in where their students are educated and argue public money should not fund private organizations.

“I don’t think we’d also agree to send public money to build a private toll road running parallel to our highways,” said Rep. Zac Ista, D-Grand Forks. “I don’t think we’d send public money to somebody who wants to hire a private security guard if they’re dissatisfied with the local police, or hire a private fire brigade if they don’t like the services their local fire department offers, so I think that precedent should give us pause, members of the assembly.”

The bill and its proposed amendments passed 27-19 in the Senate in a floor vote on Tuesday, April 11.

The Senate’s amendments to the bill on Tuesday included a reduction in the appropriation for the program from $24 million to $10 million and the introduction of a means test for families applying for the money to send their children to private schools. The means test would require a family’s gross taxable income to be under the 500% federal poverty level. For a family of four to participate in the program, their gross taxable income would have to be less than $150,000.

The House originally passed the bill 54-40 on Feb. 21, despite its “do not pass” recommendation coming out of the House Appropriations Committee. On Thursday, the House approved amendments to the bill made in the Senate and granted the bill final legislative approval. Two members of the House were absent for Thursday's vote.

The educational reimbursement program outlined in the legislation limits the program to one year during the second half of the 2023-25 biennium and requires a legislative management study on the funding of nonpublic schools during the 2023-24 interim session. For the educational reimbursement program to continue into the next biennium, the Legislature will have to reapprove the program in the next legislative session.

