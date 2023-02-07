A clear winner: Walsh Rural Water District takes home trophy in water taste contest

GRAFTON, N.D. — If you think the water in Park River, Minto or Hoople is of high quality, you’re not alone. Brian Reilly, manager of the Walsh Rural Water District, says people in the region often comment on the water quality in the towns serviced by the district.

“We hear that quite a bit from people — how lucky we are to have such good water up in this area,” Reilly said.

Last week, the Walsh Rural Water District took home a trophy, and bragging rights, for having the best-tasting rural water in North Dakota. On Feb. 1, it won first place in the North Dakota Rural Water Systems Association’s Water Taste Test competition at the 37th Annual Water Expo and Conference.

“It was an awesome time, a fun win and now we’re bringing a big trophy back to Walsh County,” said Reilly.

The Walsh Rural Water District serves much of eastern Walsh County and the southern border of Pembina County. It provides between 140 and 150 million gallons of water per year to approximately 1,400 connections. Along with rural farmsteads around Grafton and Drayton, it also provides water for the cities of Park River, Minto, Hoople, Lankin, Pisek and Conway. This fall, said Reilly, Drayton will also become one of its customers.

Agricultural farmsteads use the bulk of the water treated by the Walsh Rural Water District. Park River uses around 20 million gallons of water each year and Minto uses around 12 million gallons each year.

The employees at the water treatment plant in Park River deserve most of the credit for the taste of the award-winning water, says Reilly. Having a quality source, the Fordville aquifer, helps too.

“It’s good quality water and our employees that run and maintain the treatment plant work really hard to make sure they’re putting out a really good product for all the people of Walsh County and Park River,” Reilly said. “They take pride in their work.”

This year, the Water Taste Test had 11 contestants. In the annual contest, attendees narrow down samples from the state’s rural water districts to their top three, then a panel of judges selects the winner. Judges rank each water sample based on clarity and taste.

As winners of the North Dakota Competition, the Walsh Rural Water District will have the chance to compete in the Great American Water Taste Test in Washington, D.C. in February 2024. The nationwide contest takes place annually at the National Rural Water Association’s Rural Water Rally.

While the Water Taste Test traveling trophy will be at the Walsh Rural Water District headquarters in Grafton for most of the next year, Reilly plans to take it to some of the small towns the water district serves.

“It will be in Park River and Minto for a while, and it’ll be in my office and all the local towns,” he said. “It’ll make it around.”