7 finalists chosen for 2 Fargo judge posts

FARGO — Seven candidates vying for two newly established judgeships based in Fargo include a judge from another district, a Cass County state’s attorney candidate and a former Clay County prosecutor.

The judicial nominating committee has narrowed the field of candidates for the two judge positions in the East Central Judicial District down from 13.

The seven remaining candidates North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum will consider for the two spots are: Stutsman County District Judge Cherie Clark, East Central Judicial District referees Stephanie Hayden and Daniel Gast, Cass County Assistant State’s Attorney Ryan Younggren, and attorneys Alisha Ankers of Argusville, Scott Diamond of Fargo and Jenny Samarzja of Horace.

Burgum is slated to choose the two new judges by July 26. They will serve in those posts until 2026, when their seats will be up for election. Each judge would be able to serve another six years if elected.

Each judge will make $164,532 a year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The North Dakota Legislature added two judgeships in Fargo last session, bringing the total number of judges to 11 in the East Central District, which includes Cass, Steele and Traill counties. Grand Forks also was given an additional judge.

Clark was an assistant state’s attorney in Cass County from 2006 until 2017, when Burgum appointed her as a judge in the Southeast Judicial District based in Jamestown.

She pleaded guilty in 2021 to driving under the influence after hitting two parked vehicles in Fargo. A breath test said her blood alcohol content was .094%, above the legal limit of .08%, she said in a previous statement apologizing for the incident.

"As an elected official, I am expected to set a positive example. I failed to do so. I accept full responsibility for my actions," Clark said in the statement.

Younggren has been a prosecutor for 20 years, with 14 years for Cass County. He is the team leader for the personal crime division in the Cass County State's Attorney's Office.

Younggren narrowly lost a bid for Cass County state’s attorney in November to his colleague, Kim Hegvik, trailing her by 1.4% of the vote.

Samarzja is a UND law school assistant professor. She was a Clay County prosecutor, handling domestic assault and vulnerable adult cases, until 2018, when she joined UND, according to her university biography. She also wrote a grant that helped launch the End Violence Against and Abuse of Women Later in Life program in the county.

Hayden has been a judicial referee for the East Central District since 2020. Before then, she was an attorney for more than a decade.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gast also was an attorney, serving from 2005 through 2021 when he was appointed a judicial referee.

Diamond is an attorney who practices criminal defense, civil litigation and personal injury law, according to his law firm’s website. He also is a part-time Fargo municipal judge. Before opening his firm, he was a Fargo city prosecutor.

Ankers focuses on family law issues, according to her website. She also is qualified to handle North Dakota Supreme Court appeals.

The six other applicants for the judgeships, who did not advance, were Trent Barkus of West Fargo, William Brotherton of Argyle, Texas, Tracy Gompf of Fargo, Blake Hankey of Harwood, Katherine Naumann of Fargo, and Leah Viste of Fargo.