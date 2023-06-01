4 arrested in connection to fatal shooting of Fargo teen

WEST FARGO — Police have arrested four men in connection to a shooting that killed a teenage boy last week in south Fargo.

Marcus Brian Rexrode, 31, of Fargo, Fabian Edwin Scott, 19, of West Fargo and Marcus Pierre McCuin, 41, of Fargo were jailed on suspicion of murder, as well as other offenses, in the death of 16-year-old James Moore, Fargo police said Wednesday, May 31, during a news conference at City Hall.

A fourth man, Tommie Trent, 36, of Moorhead, is being held on a charge of conspiracy to deliver marijuana.

It's possible more people could be arrested and charged in connection to the fatal shooting, Fargo Police Chief David Zibolski said.

Fargo Police Chief David Zibolski holds a press conference Wednesday, May 31, 2023, regarding the May 22 fatal shooting of James Moore, 16. Michael Vosburg/The Forum

"There's other avenues yet that are going to be pursued as part of the investigation," he said. "Those may be soon, and those may take some time to develop."

On May 22, police responded to the Twin Parks apartment complex, 4430 9th Ave. Circle S., for a report of shots fired. Officers discovered Moore's body outside the complex with a handgun next to him, according to police.

Police said they have recovered a total of two guns in the investigation, though they declined to say which gun was used in the shooting. Investigators have provided few details in the case, saying that doing so could jeopardize the investigation.

On Wednesday, police said the shooting was the result of a drug robbery.

Police said multiple people were involved in an altercation before the shooting, but they fled the scene before officers arrived. It's unclear how many people were involved.

Zibolski said police believe Rexrode pulled the trigger. But others like Scott and McCuin could face murder charges without killing someone, Fargo Police Capt. Bill Ahlfeldt said.

"In the state of North Dakota, it is considered murder to actively take part in serious offenses, such as robbery, which result in the death of someone involved in the robbery," Ahlfeldt said. "Individuals can be charged with murder without actually committing the act of killing the victim but taking part in the incident which led to it."

Rexrode was arrested May 24 in Fargo. He's also expected to face charges of conspiracy to deliver marijuana and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Officers arrested Scott on Tuesday night, May 30, on suspicion of murder and strong-arm robbery, according to West Fargo police. Scott was taken into custody near the 200 block of 9½ Avenue West in West Fargo.

It's unclear when and where Trent and McCuin were arrested. McCuin is expected to face charges of conspiracy to commit robbery, being a felon in possession of a firearm and tampering with evidence.

Trent has been charged with conspiracy to deliver marijuana, but charges against Rexrode, McCuin and Scott had not been filed as of Wednesday. Court records did not list attorneys for any of the four men.

Prosecutor Ryan Younggren said more charges will be filed soon. "This is a case that has a lot of facets to it, and there is still some investigation that is ongoing here," Younggren said.

Zibolski said the Fargo Police Department has done "tremendous work" in the case.

"It's kind of a message of encouragement to the community about the efforts that go on here, and also to those who may become involved or decide to be involved in violent crime that we will identify everyone that's involved, and we will pursue them ... in bringing all of those folks before the criminal justice system," the chief said.

Moore's family members attended Wednesday's news conference, but declined to speak to news reporters.

Criminal histories

A search of North Dakota and Minnesota court records did not show prior felony charges for Scott or Rexrode. A search of Pennsylvania court records showed Rexrode pleaded guilty in 2016 to felony aggravated assault.

In 2010, McCuin was charged with attempted murder in Hennepin County, Minnesota, but that charge was dismissed after he pleaded guilty to first-degree assault. He was sentenced to 103 months in prison. Court documents detailing the case were not available on the Minnesota courts website.

Trent was involved in a 2021 fight inside the Bismarck Tavern in downtown Fargo that led to a shooting where he and three others were injured.

Brandon Grant is serving a 20-year prison sentence for the shooting behind the bar after a jury found him guilty on three counts of attempted murder and three counts of aggravated assault.

Court documents alleged Trent, Willie Earl Carr Jr. and John Clemons assaulted Grant in the bar. Staff broke up the fight, pushing Trent, Carr and Clemons out the back.

Prosecutors said Grant followed the three men, but Grant's attorney argued he was confused and had no intention of confronting the three men.

Once outside, Grant fired 13 shots at the men. Prosecutors called the shooting revenge, but Grant claimed he was acting in self-defense.

Clemons did not face criminal charges, but Trent and Carr pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct.

Trent only had to serve a day in jail, while Carr received almost a year of probation. The two men were slated to testify in Grant's trial, but they didn't show up for unknown reasons.