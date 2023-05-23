16-year-old boy killed in south Fargo shooting

FARGO — A 16-year-old boy was killed in a shooting late Monday, May 22, outside of a south Fargo apartment complex, according to police.

Few details have been released regarding the killing that occurred in the 4400 block of Ninth Avenue South.

Fargo Police Chief David Zibolski said late Tuesday afternoon that officers had notified the boy's family of his death.

“The Fargo Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division continues to work on active leads and is dedicating substantial resources to the investigation of this incident," Zibolski said in a statement. "As more information becomes available for public consumption, we will assuredly release those details.”

Officers found the boy dead from a gunshot wound after responding at 11:19 p.m. Monday to the Twin Parks apartment complex, 4430 9th Ave. S. Officers discovered a handgun lying on the ground next to him, according to police.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said multiple people were involved in an altercation before the shooting. They fled the scene before officers arrived, and investigators are working to identify everyone involved, according to police.

“This is an ongoing investigation,” police said in a statement issued Tuesday morning. “No additional information is releasable at this time.”

Police did not release the name of the boy killed, nor did they offer a motive for the killing. A police spokesperson declined to comment when asked whether the safety of the public was at risk.

On Tuesday, residents in the neighborhood appeared to be going about their daily lives, taking walks and playing with their dogs in the nearby West Village Dog Park. One resident commented on how strange it was that things felt normal, considering a boy was shot and killed the night before.

Investigators could be seen Tuesday afternoon using devices to scan the grass by the apartment complex, possibly for bullets, shell casings or other evidence.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701-451-7660 or text anonymous tips to 847411 with the keyword FARGOPD.

Forum reporter Paige Naughton contributed to this report.