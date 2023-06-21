Nominations sought for businesses that support breastfeeding

GRAND FORKS — Grand Forks Public Health is seeking nominations for Grand Forks businesses that are actively fostering a supportive environment for nursing mothers — whether they are employees or customers — for recognition during World Breastfeeding Week later this summer.

The local public health unit is collaborating with the Greater Grand Forks Breastfeeding Coalition to highlight a business that exemplifies outstanding support for breastfeeding in the workplace and the community, according to a GFPH news release.

Nominations will be accepted through June 30. Community members are welcome to participate. Anyone who is aware of a Grand Forks business that actively supports breastfeeding employees and customers is encouraged to submit a nomination at https://arcg.is/88G5C .

The Greater Grand Forks Breastfeeding Coalition will thoroughly review the nominations to select a business that stands out for its exceptional dedication to creating an environment that is friendly to breastfeeding. The chosen business will be featured and celebrated throughout World Breastfeeding Week, Aug. 1-7, gaining exposure and recognition for its outstanding commitment, according to the GFPH.

World Breastfeeding Week serves as a global campaign to raise awareness of and encourage breastfeeding as a vital aspect of maternal and child health. Breastfeeding has been shown to boost a baby’s immune system, meaning that it can help protect babies against some short- and long-term illnesses and diseases. Breastfed babies have a lower risk of asthma, obesity, type 1 diabetes, and Sudden Infant Death Syndrome.

“We believe in celebrating businesses that prioritize breastfeeding support, as it positively impacts the well-being of employees, customers, and the community as a whole,” said Mandy Burbank, GFPH dietitian and maternal and child health program coordinator.

“By highlighting these businesses, we hope to inspire others to follow suit and create inclusive environments that empower breastfeeding individuals.”

For more information, contact Boespflug at (701) 787-8100 or email GFHealth@grandforksgov.com .