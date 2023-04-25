New principal named at Grand Forks Air Force Base school

GRAND FORKS – Chad Kurtyka has been named the next principal at Nathan Twining Elementary and Middle School at Grand Forks Air Force Base, the Grand Forks school district has announced.

Kurtyka will take over for Shari Bilden, who is retiring at the end of this school year. She has served as principal at Twining since July 1, 2016.

Kurtyka, who begins his new role July 1, has been the associate principal at Discovery Elementary since August 2021. He has also served in other roles for Grand Forks Public Schools, including instructional design coach, fourth- and fifth-grade teacher, Title 1 paraprofessional and student-teacher.

He was among two internal and two external candidates who were interviewed for the position.

Kurtyka holds a bachelor’s degree in education and a master’s degree in educational leadership from UND.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was selected based on his experiences and a vision that aligned best with the school’s needs as defined by Twining’s staff, along with evaluative data, Superintendent Terry Brenner said in a memo to the Grand Forks School Board.

His salary will be $106,160 for the 2023-24 school year.

The Grand Forks School Board approved Kurtyka’s new assignment at its regular board meeting Monday, April 24.