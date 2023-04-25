99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, April 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News

New principal named at Grand Forks Air Force Base school

He was among two internal and two external candidates who were interviewed for the position.

Mark Sanford Center Grand Forks schools logo sign tower.jpg
The Mark Sanford Education Center, headquarters of Grand Forks Public Schools. (Grand Forks Herald photo)
Pamela Knudson
By Pamela Knudson
Today at 12:23 PM

GRAND FORKS – Chad Kurtyka has been named the next principal at Nathan Twining Elementary and Middle School at Grand Forks Air Force Base, the Grand Forks school district has announced.

Kurtyka will take over for Shari Bilden, who is retiring at the end of this school year. She has served as principal at Twining since July 1, 2016. 

Kurtyka, who begins his new role July 1, has been the associate principal at Discovery Elementary since August 2021. He has also served in other roles for Grand Forks Public Schools, including instructional design coach, fourth- and fifth-grade teacher, Title 1 paraprofessional and student-teacher.

He was among two internal and two external candidates who were interviewed for the position.

Kurtyka holds a bachelor’s degree in education and a master’s degree in educational leadership from UND.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was selected based on his experiences and a vision that aligned best with the school’s needs as defined by Twining’s staff, along with evaluative data, Superintendent Terry Brenner said in a memo to the Grand Forks School Board.

His salary will be $106,160 for the 2023-24 school year.

The Grand Forks School Board approved Kurtyka’s new assignment at its regular board meeting Monday, April 24.

READ MORE EDUCATION CONTENT

Pamela Knudson
By Pamela Knudson
Pamela Knudson is a features and arts/entertainment writer for the Grand Forks Herald.

She has worked for the Herald since 2011 and has covered a wide variety of topics, including the latest performances in the region and health topics.

Pamela can be reached at pknudson@gfherald.com or (701) 780-1107.
What To Read Next
IMG_5384.JPG
News
Bison calving season heats up in South Dakota
April 24, 2023 05:29 AM
 · 
By  Ariana Schumacher
Press conference.jpg
News
'Losing Josh will never go away, ever,' says wife of slain Pope County deputy
April 20, 2023 02:42 PM
 · 
By  Travis Gulbrandson
IMG_5253.JPG
News
A never-ending work day for cattle producers during calving season
April 18, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Ariana Schumacher
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
3 Old Guys in Fairbanks.jpg
Northland Outdoors
The ‘3 Old Guys’ and family members look back on epic snowmobile trip from Minnesota to Alaska
April 21, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
Butte near Killdeer Mountains with critical mineral deposits.jpg
North Dakota
Road map to rare earth riches emerges in North Dakota
April 25, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Patrick Springer
 Destruction of confiscated liquor behind State Capitol, Bismarck (N.D.)
The Vault
Amid Prohibition, a booze trove discovered in a North Dakota 'cave'
April 25, 2023 12:26 PM
 · 
By  Merry Helm, Prairie Public
DSC01065.jpeg
North Dakota
First-time home buyers feel the squeeze
April 25, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Michael Standaert / North Dakota News Cooperative