Voters to decide on $4.9 million Crookston outdoor athletic complex on Tuesday

CROOKSTON – Supporters of a proposed multi-sport, outdoor athletic complex facility say it is a needed venue that will benefit students at Crookston Public Schools and the greater community, but some opponents say the school district has not been transparent about its existing debt while asking voters to approve the facility.

On Tuesday, Feb. 14, voters in Crookston will consider a $4.9 million athletic complex for a second time. If Tuesday's referendum passes, the proposed facility would create a home football, track, soccer and softball stadium for Crookston Public Schools. It would include an artificial turf field, eight-lane track, press box, seating for 750, a concession stand and bathrooms.

Crookston Public Schools does not have a track or football field of its own. For home football games, the district uses Ed Widseth Field at the University of Minnesota Crookston. In recent years, the conditions of the track at the venue have deteriorated so the district can no longer hold home track meets there.

“It was never about them charging us too much or what we were paying. It was more about our needs and the condition of the complex out there,” said Dave Kuehn, interim superintendent at Crookston Public Schools.

While the University of Minnesota Crookston is open to continuing to work with the district and has even offered to remove the track at no cost to the district, the University of Minnesota system is not interested in selling the land. But, if the district did build a track on UMC land, it cannot use state money issued for facilities maintenance to repair the track and field at a stadium it does not own.

The district held its first referendum for the athletic complex last August. Originally, the district asked voters to approve $3.9 million, but the ballot measure failed by nine votes.

After the close vote, the Crookston School Board decided to send the referendum back to voters, this time asking for $4.9 million to account for higher prices of materials and labor while keeping a majority of the features.

Tim Moe, a high school computer teacher who has been leading a social media campaign in support of the facility, says it is time for Crookston High School to have its own home facility.

“In this new era where people can work from home and better choose where they’re going to live, people are looking for amenities and this would be something good for the community to bring people in,” said Moe.

For athletes, the durable turf field would for on-field practices and games earlier because there would be no worry of tearing up a muddy grass field, he said.

Opponents of the ballot measure feel the school district was hiding its outstanding debt from voters by not including information about previous referendums in its informational meetings leading up to Feb. 14. At present, the district has $15.7 million in outstanding debt from four previous referendums, according to information provided by Crookston Public Schools.

In 2013, the school district turned to voters to pay for a heating, ventilation and air conditioning system. In 2015, voters approved money for parking lot projects. Referendums approved in 2020 and 2021 are paying for a bus garage and the refunding of improvements to elementary and high school buildings made in 2014.

During the first referendum cycle and much of the second one, information about the district’s existing debt was not included in presentations given at referendum information meetings, one opponent said.

“They never brought it up until we asked one of the School Board members how much is owed,” said Bobby Baird, a Crookston resident who plans to vote against the multi-use facility.

And Robin Brekken, a former School Board member, said the district not sharing how much existing debt it has is a “total lapse of transparency.”

“If you’re going to ask for more money, they have the right to know how much they already owe,” said Brekken.

After referendum information meeting attendees raised questions about the school’s debt and previous referendums, the district added that information to presentations on the referendums, said Kuehn. He also included information about how the district's debt compares to other districts of a similar size in the region.

“People think that our school district has a large amount of debt. ... But when you compare us to other districts, the amount of debt that we have in place for different projects – for HVAC and for paving parking lots – is less than the majority of schools that are on there,” he said.

Already skeptical of information shared leading up to the vote on the multi-use facility, an unrelated plan to renovate school district buildings has sparked concern among the project’s opponents.

In July, the school district approved a plan to add pre-K classrooms to Highland Elementary School and renovate Crookston High School to make room for sixth-grade students. This plan would move students out of Washington Elementary School and create a sixth-through- eighth-grade middle school wing at the high school.

The projects, combined, are expected to cost $5.7 million, which the district plans to pay for primarily with Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds. Also known as ESSER funds, they were issued to help schools address the impacts of COVID-19.

Originally, the nearly $4 million in ESSER funds would have covered the cost of the project, but, because of inflation, the bids came in around $1.1 million more than originally planned, leaving the district to make up the difference. Along with pulling from other funds, the district plans to borrow $560,000 from a local lender to finance the project.

Brekken says he thinks information about the remodeling project should have been shared at the referendum information meetings, along with information about previous debt.

“They’re spending $5.7 million on this remodeling project that most of the Crookston community has a problem with and then they’re asking for another $5 million for a football track complex and I just think it’s insane,” Brekken said.

He also feels the district was hiding the plan by making the decision at a meeting in July.

“What’s going on in July? People are on vacation, farmers are busy, there are no teachers around,” said Brekken. “They’re not being transparent.”

The decision was made at a public meeting, which was covered by the Crookston Times and KROX Radio.

The plan was approved in July because that is when it was brought up to the School Board, said Chairperson Frank Fee.

“We’ve been transparent with everything we do. We hide nothing,” Fee said. “We don’t have meetings in July to think that people aren’t around, just like we don’t do everything at our meetings in winter months when all the snowbirds are gone.”

Instead of building a new sports facility of its own, Brekken would like the district to continue using the field at UMC.

“Of course the people that are in favor of this new referendum, they find people that talk about how awful that field is and the only reason it’s awful is because they want a new one,” said Brekken. “I went to several football games this year and I didn’t see any thistle, I didn’t see any rocks, I didn’t see any cow pies. So I think it’s a pretty nice field myself.”

According to a document provided by the school district, it paid $2,408 to use Ed Widseth Field in the 2021-22 school year. In previous years, the cost ranged between $3,103 and $9,428.

“We feel we got a great deal and we didn’t pay much besides mowing, watering and grass seed,” said Kuehn.

But the decision to pursue the referendum is not about the cost to use the space, he said.

“It wasn't because we were paying so much to use the college field. It’s just their needs changed,” said Kuehn. “(UMC doesn't) need an up-to-date football field or track because they don’t have programming for it anymore and we do.”

For a residential property with a value of $200,000, the estimated tax impact of the proposed facility would be $33 per year. A school building bond agricultural credit reduces taxes for owners of agricultural properties. For an agricultural homestead property, an acre of land worth $5,000 would be taxed an additional 14 cents per year.

Leading up to Tuesday’s vote, the school district has held multiple informational meetings at the high school and around the community. Supporters of the proposed facility have shared information on social media.

“We’ve tried to, in a respectful way, present information and present the whys, the benefits, the tax impact, and now it’s that time to vote,” said Kuehn.

Absentee ballots are available in the school district office at Crookston High School until Monday, Feb. 13. In-person voting will be held on Feb. 14 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Crookston from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.