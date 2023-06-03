99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
University of Minnesota Crookston dedicates library to Roger Moe, longest serving Senate majority leader

The library in the Kiehle Building is now the Roger D. Moe Library. Moe, who was born and raised in Crookston, was elected to the Minnesota Legislature in 1970 and served until January 2003.

University of Minnesota Chancellor Mary Holz-Clause and U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota, look on as former Minnesota Sen. Roger Moe cuts a ceremonial ribbon during an event to dedicate the library at UMC in his honor. The event was held on Friday, June 2, 2023.
Ingrid Harbo / Grand Forks Herald
Ingrid Harbo
By Ingrid Harbo
Today at 7:13 PM

CROOKSTON – More than 400 people gathered in the University of Minnesota Crookston’s Kiehle Auditorium to honor former Minnesota state Sen. Roger Moe as the school dedicated its library to him on Friday, June 2.

The library in the Kiehle Building is now the Roger D. Moe Library. Moe, who was born and raised in Crookston, was elected to the Minnesota Legislature in 1970 and served until January 2003.

Before the ceremony on Friday, he told the Herald that calling the library dedication “special” would be an understatement.

“But it’s very special,” Moe said. “I’m extremely honored.”

While in office, he created the Minnesota State College and Universities System and was the longest-serving Senate majority leader in the history of Minnesota, holding the position for 22 years.

During his 32 years in the Senate, he worked with UMC as a member of his constituency.

“All those things that we did together, you don’t do them because you’re going to have an honor like this, you do them because they’re good for the area and good for the students in this area,” Moe said.

Higher education leaders and lawmakers spoke at the dedication ceremony. Many in attendance were current and former state legislators.

IMG_3183.JPG
Former Minnesota lawmakers Roger Moe, Rod Skoe and LeRoy Stumpf raise a toast during a garden party following the dedication of the Roger D. Moe library.
Ingrid Harbo / Grand Forks Herald

While representing northwest Minnesota in the Legislature, Moe worked to secure funding for many projects at UMC, said UMC Chancellor Mary Holz-Clause, including the library addition to the Kiehle Building.

“A library is a fitting location as it is a sea of knowledge, but it’s also an archive of those who preceded and left legacies such as Roger has on this campus,” Holz-Clause said.

Among the speakers was U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota.

“The fact that Roger has so many former legislators here, and when you think of getting elected majority leader over and over again — that takes a lot of respect,” Klobuchar said. “That takes someone that is able to understand people not just across party lines, but within his own party.”

The library will be a place for generations to come to learn about Moe’s work, Klobuchar said.

“I think we all know that books have been written and books will be written in the future about Roger Moe’s legacy, and now we have a great place to put them,” she said.

Minnesota’s two public college systems, the Minnesota State system and the University of Minnesota system, complement each other because of Moe’s work, said Minnesota State Chancellor Devinder Malhotra.

“Currently, these two systems, because of Roger’s work, are well-positioned to meet all the needs pertaining to higher education for all Minnesotans,” Malhotra said. “Due to Roger’s efforts and leadership, every Minnesotan has access to affordable, exceptional education, regardless of where they come from or where they live.”

Groundbreaking for the current library at UMC was held in 1978. Moe was in attendance.

The library dedication can be added to a long list of honors and recognition Moe has received over the years, including an honorary doctorate of law from the University of Minnesota. He also is one of only three people to be adopted into the Red Lake Tribe by the Hereditary Chiefs of the Red Lake Band of Chippewa. The honor came for his work to defend public education in native communities.

During the ceremony, Moe talked about his family and the importance of public education in his upbringing. He sees the library dedication as a way to pay tribute to his parents and siblings, who taught him lessons throughout his life.

“It’s a tribute to them and my siblings, who along the way, along with all of you, have given me the unbelievable opportunity to live the American dream,” Moe said.

June 2 is also Moe’s birthday. He turned 79.

