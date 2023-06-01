Train carrying hazardous material derails in northwest Minnesota

NEAR LANCASTER, Minn. — A train derailment in northwest Minnesota has closed a stretch of Highway 59.

The derailment happened late Wednesday afternoon near Lancaster, Minnesota along Highway 59. According to a Facebook post by the Lancaster Fire Department, more than 20 cars have derailed, some of which were carrying “flammable Liquid NOS.” The material was confined within the cars and no injuries have been reported, as of late Wednesday night.

Highway 59 is closed from Lancaster to Lake Bronson, and will remain closed while professionals clean up the area. Clean up could take two to three days, according to a post by the Minnesota Department of Transportation in a northwest Minnesota Facebook page.

Gov. Tim Walz tweeted late Wednesday night: “State officials are working with local emergency managers after a train derailed near Lancaster. Glad to hear that no injuries are reported and the site is contained. Experts are on the way to survey the site and make sure the community has everything they need.”