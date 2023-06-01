99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, June 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Minnesota

Train carrying hazardous material derails in northwest Minnesota

The material was confined within the cars and no injuries have been reported, as of late Wednesday night.

Train derailment.jpg
A train derailment near Lancaster, Minnesota, has caused part of Highway 59 to be shut down. (Photo by Lancaster Fire Department)
By Staff reports
Today at 12:11 AM

NEAR LANCASTER, Minn. — A train derailment in northwest Minnesota has closed a stretch of Highway 59.

The derailment happened late Wednesday afternoon near Lancaster, Minnesota along Highway 59. According to a Facebook post by the Lancaster Fire Department, more than 20 cars have derailed, some of which were carrying “flammable Liquid NOS.” The material was confined within the cars and no injuries have been reported, as of late Wednesday night.

Highway 59 is closed from Lancaster to Lake Bronson, and will remain closed while professionals clean up the area. Clean up could take two to three days, according to a post by the Minnesota Department of Transportation in a northwest Minnesota Facebook page.

Gov. Tim Walz tweeted late Wednesday night: “State officials are working with local emergency managers after a train derailed near Lancaster. Glad to hear that no injuries are reported and the site is contained. Experts are on the way to survey the site and make sure the community has everything they need.”

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Blowing snow obscures the distant shore of a Boundary Waters lake on a day with a biting wind. Steve Kuchera / skuchera@duluthnews.com
Minnesota
DNR eyes Boundary Waters buffer to address light, sound pollution from potential mines
May 31, 2023 06:32 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
053123mprschooljobs.jpg
Minnesota
Hourly school workers now eligible for summer jobless benefits in Minnesota
May 31, 2023 01:37 PM
 · 
By  Dana Ferguson / MPR News
103021MNDEER-Deer camp
Minnesota
Guns, wolves cause split between Minnesota governor and popular deer hunting group
May 31, 2023 01:11 PM
 · 
By  Tony Kennedy / Star Tribune
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
lindsayjohnson
North Dakota
Heated crowd confronts Mayville State president after abrupt firing of volleyball coach
May 31, 2023 10:59 PM
 · 
By  Matt Henson
052423 RRsoftball1.jpg
Prep
Grand Forks Red River softball leans on senior leadership of Nuelle
May 31, 2023 08:38 PM
 · 
By  Tom Miller
moore-murder (1).png
North Dakota
4 arrested in connection to fatal shooting of Fargo teen
May 31, 2023 08:19 PM
 · 
By  April Baumgarten
The Bank of North Dakota
North Dakota
Gov. Burgum criticizes lawmakers' transfer of $150 million from Bank of North Dakota
May 31, 2023 07:09 PM
 · 
By  Dave Thompson / Prairie Public Broadcasting