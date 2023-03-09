East Grand Forks police investigating suspected overdose of 2-year-old boy

EAST GRAND FORKS — A 2-year-old boy is in the hospital after a suspected drug overdose, and the boy's father is in jail Thursday, March 9.

East Grand Forks police said they got a call to an apartment complex on Third Street Northwest at around 10:30 a.m. Thursday for a report of a child choking. They said the toddler was taken to Altru Hospital.

His condition is unknown.

Police are waiting to hear from doctors and lab tests about what drug the child may have ingested. Those results are expected Thursday night or early Friday.

They arrested the boy's 25-year-old father and a 24-year-old woman who is not the boy's mother.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said formal charges are pending.