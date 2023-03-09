99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
East Grand Forks police investigating suspected overdose of 2-year-old boy

The boy's condition at the hospital is unknown. Two people, including the boy's father, have been arrested.

The East Grand Forks Police Department is investigating the suspected overdose of a 2-year-old boy at this apartment complex in East Grand Forks.
Matt Henson / WDAY News
By Matt Henson
March 09, 2023 05:32 PM

EAST GRAND FORKS — A 2-year-old boy is in the hospital after a suspected drug overdose, and the boy's father is in jail Thursday, March 9.

East Grand Forks police said they got a call to an apartment complex on Third Street Northwest at around 10:30 a.m. Thursday for a report of a child choking. They said the toddler was taken to Altru Hospital.

His condition is unknown.

Police are waiting to hear from doctors and lab tests about what drug the child may have ingested. Those results are expected Thursday night or early Friday.

They arrested the boy's 25-year-old father and a 24-year-old woman who is not the boy's mother.

Police said formal charges are pending.

Matt Henson
By Matt Henson
