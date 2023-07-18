Thief River Falls man indicted by grand jury, charged with first-degree murder of Digi-Key employee

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. — A Thief River Falls man accused of murdering a Digi-Key employee has been indicted by a grand jury and charged with first-degree murder.

Jorge Luis Benitez-Estremera, 32, was arrested in May and charged with two counts of second-degree murder – one with intent, one without – which each have a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison. He was also charged with third-degree assault.

On July 10, though, a grand jury indicted Benitez-Estremera, charging him with first-degree premeditated murder and second-degree intentional murder.

In Minnesota, first-degree murder has a maximum sentence of life imprisonment without the possibility of parole. The state requires all crimes with a potential life sentence to be prosecuted through an indictment.

According to an affidavit in the case, law enforcement was dispatched to Digi-Key electronics in Thief River Falls at 10:12 p.m. on May 9. Steven Opdahl, from Oklee, Minnesota, was found dead.

Digi-Key’s security footage showed Benitez-Estremera arriving at the scene, exiting his vehicle and approaching Opdahl. A verbal and physical altercation allegedly occurred between the two men, during which Benitez-Estremera is seen striking Opdahl numerous times, the affidavit said.

Opdahl was never seen striking back in the footage, but he attempted to leave more than once before Benitez-Estremera allegedly stopped him, the affidavit said.

Benitez-Estremera is observed allegedly chasing Opdahl and knocking him to the ground with a sign on a post, continuing to strike him while he lay motionless on the ground, the affidavit said.

Some time after the attack, Benitez-Estremera was sitting in his vehicle when a woman exited the Digi-Key building and got into the car, which then drove away, the affidavit said.

Later, Benitez-Estremera told police he assaulted Opdahl. He claimed Opdahl “was contaminated and needed to be taken out of the system,” but said he didn’t know Opdahl personally, the affidavit said.

Benitez-Estremera was scheduled for an omnibus hearing on Monday, July 17, but – in light of the new charge – the hearing was moved to Oct. 2.