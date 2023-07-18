6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Minnesota

Thief River Falls man indicted by grand jury, charged with first-degree murder of Digi-Key employee

If found guilty, he could be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

A courtroom gavel
By Sav Kelly
Today at 1:01 PM

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. — A Thief River Falls man accused of murdering a Digi-Key employee has been indicted by a grand jury and charged with first-degree murder.

Jorge Luis Benitez-Estremera, 32, was arrested in May and charged with two counts of second-degree murder – one with intent, one without – which each have a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison. He was also charged with third-degree assault.

On July 10, though, a grand jury indicted Benitez-Estremera, charging him with first-degree premeditated murder and second-degree intentional murder.

In Minnesota, first-degree murder has a maximum sentence of life imprisonment without the possibility of parole. The state requires all crimes with a potential life sentence to be prosecuted through an indictment.

According to an affidavit in the case, law enforcement was dispatched to Digi-Key electronics in Thief River Falls at 10:12 p.m. on May 9. Steven Opdahl, from Oklee, Minnesota, was found dead.

ADVERTISEMENT

Digi-Key’s security footage showed Benitez-Estremera arriving at the scene, exiting his vehicle and approaching Opdahl. A verbal and physical altercation allegedly occurred between the two men, during which Benitez-Estremera is seen striking Opdahl numerous times, the affidavit said.

Opdahl was never seen striking back in the footage, but he attempted to leave more than once before Benitez-Estremera allegedly stopped him, the affidavit said.

Benitez-Estremera is observed allegedly chasing Opdahl and knocking him to the ground with a sign on a post, continuing to strike him while he lay motionless on the ground, the affidavit said.

Some time after the attack, Benitez-Estremera was sitting in his vehicle when a woman exited the Digi-Key building and got into the car, which then drove away, the affidavit said.

Later, Benitez-Estremera told police he assaulted Opdahl. He claimed Opdahl “was contaminated and needed to be taken out of the system,” but said he didn’t know Opdahl personally, the affidavit said.

Benitez-Estremera was scheduled for an omnibus hearing on Monday, July 17, but – in light of the new charge – the hearing was moved to Oct. 2.

Read more

By Sav Kelly
Sav Kelly joined the Grand Forks Herald in August 2022.

Kelly covers public safety, including local crime and the courts system.

Readers can reach Kelly at (701) 780-1102 or skelly@gfherald.com.
What To Read Next
Mayo Clinic-LifeSource Announcement
Minnesota
Mayo Clinic to establish organ donor care unit at Rochester campus
1h ago
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
VO.Still002 (1).jpg
Minnesota
Mourning the loss of a new neighbor: Hendrum barely got to know Jake
18h ago
 · 
By  Kevin Wallevand
be3fd2-20230609-a-brick-building-of-a-clinic-webp1400.jpg
Minnesota
Allina Health announces layoffs affecting around 350 workers
23h ago
 · 
By  MPR News
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Grand Forks City Hall
Local
Grand Forks City Council approves rezoning request for Memorial Village project
18h ago
 · 
By  Joe Banish
NDGF Calendar Page May 2022.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Drayton catfish tourney, Coon 'n Crockett Muzzleloaders match coming up on Outdoors Calendar
3d ago
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
FILE: Minnesota Sex Offender Program Moose Lake
Minnesota
'Yes, I was attempting to kill somebody’: Inmate at NE Minn. correctional facility sentenced after attack
3h ago
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
071923.S.BP.WHITECLOUD 9.jpg
College
Zach Whitecloud pays it forward, returns to Bemidji after winning Stanley Cup
3h ago
 · 
By  Jared Rubado