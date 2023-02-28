Thief River Falls community members bring bullying concerns to school board

THIEF RIVER FALLS — Dozens of community members packed into the Thief River Falls School Board meeting room to voice concerns about bullying in the school district after videos of recent fights in the Franklin Middle School were circulated on social media.

Lindsay Gregory, a parent who started a Facebook group to spread awareness about bullying in the district, was one of about 40 community members who attended the Thief River Falls School Board meeting on Monday, Feb. 27. Three attendees spoke about bullying during the public comment section of the meeting.

“I’m hoping as a community we can come together and make a big change,” said Gregory.

Gregory’s Facebook group, called “Parents Against Bullying,” was created in response to videos posted on Facebook on Feb. 16 that show a verbal confrontation between students in a hallway at Franklin Middle School, a physical altercation in a bathroom and another physical altercation in a classroom. The group has grown to 750 members.

After videos were posted on social media, Superintendent Paula Henry issued an online letter to families addressing the incidents, one of which happened on Monday, Feb. 13, according to the letter. The letter reassured parents that Thief River Falls schools are safe and encouraged them to talk to their children about bullying at home. It did not contain details about incidents of bullying, fights or disciplinary actions.

“Due to our legal requirement to maintain student confidentiality, we cannot share details about the actions we take in specific cases,” wrote Henry. “However, what we can say is that students are and will be subject to appropriate and allowable disciplinary action based on district policy and the circumstances of the incident in question.”

But some parents, including Gregory, weren't happy with the response.

“The vague emails after all the violence was made public was not very comforting to many parents. It made it seem like it was kind of like a template and some words were changed around a little bit to address the situation,” she told the board on Monday. “I fully understand the specific details of this violence cannot be shared, but just receiving the same email that we’ve seen before kind of feels like empty promises.”

Gregory called for more consistent communication between district staff and parents, an update to the language in the district’s policy around bullying and more active intervention from school staff when bullying does occur.

Dave Rist, a community member who does not have children, told the board he is extremely worried by the videos of violence. He said friends have reached out to him to voice their concerns.

“More and more parents every day are talking about homeschooling or taking their kids out of the school system because they feel their children are at risk,” he said. “No parent wants to worry about their children being attacked in schools – the school is supposed to be a safe place but many parents don’t feel this is the case.”

Henry addressed community concerns and the videos in a report she shared at the meeting and via email to school district families.

“Like you, we are extremely disappointed when disruptive incidents occur, but we should not allow a video to serve as the whole story when one cannot see the whole story from a video,” she said.

Henry said the rise of bullying and violence in schools is not unique to Thief River Falls, and that isolated fights do not mean the whole school is unsafe.

“At the middle school we’ve had five incidents that have caused quite a bit of dismay, and we’re not happy with that at all. But it isn’t like something is happening every day,” she said.

Henry talked about the measures the district is taking to prevent fights and bullying, to build a positive school culture and to support students. She said the district is in need of more social workers and counselors to support students, but it does have access to counseling programs from Sanford Health and Alluma, a mental health clinic.

She also encouraged parents to reinforce the messages students hear at school, set parameters for social media use and monitor the media children consume, especially for elementary and middle school students.

“We believe it is our collective responsibility to ensure our students' behavior reflects the values and expectations of our community – we really need intentional strategic work from families as well,” said Henry.

Henry said the district plans to update student discipline policies and continue professional development for teachers and other staff around bullying prevention and school culture.

“Families, if you can continue to engage with your students, help your community to learn more about how to engage with children, that’s a good step forward,” said Henry.