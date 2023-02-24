99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, March 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Minnesota

Stephen, Minnesota, woman dies in snowmobile crash; charges pending on theft that occurred after the accident

According to the media release, friends and family of the victim returned to the scene to retrieve several snowmobiles left behind. One of the vehicles had been stolen.

FSA snowmobile accident
By Sav Kelly
February 24, 2023 09:14 AM

BELTRAMI COUNTY, Minn. — A Stephen, Minnesota, woman died in a snowmobile crash on Sunday, Feb. 19, along the border of Minnesota's Clearwater and Beltrami counties.

According to a press release from the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office, officers were dispatched at approximately 11:30 a.m. to the Soo Line Trail, near the intersection of Clearline Road Northwest and Soo Line Road Northwest.

A snowmobile crashed into a tractor trailer and, despite attempted lifesaving efforts, a female snowmobile operator died on the scene. She has been identified as 49-year-old Stacy Szczepanski.

According to the media release, friends and family of the victim later returned to the scene to retrieve several snowmobiles left behind. One of the vehicles had been stolen, and law enforcement began searching for it, following the tracks.

On Monday, Feb. 20, with assistance from the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office, a search warrant was executed at two rural addresses in Dudley Township. Snowmobile tracks matching the missing vehicle led law enforcement to these locations.

ADVERTISEMENT

The stolen snowmobile was located at one of the addresses, and felony theft charges are pending against two people.

The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office returned the snowmobile to its owner.

Read more

By Sav Kelly
Sav Kelly joined the Grand Forks Herald in August 2022.

Kelly covers public safety, including local crime and the courts system.

Readers can reach Kelly at (701) 780-1102 or skelly@gfherald.com.
What To Read Next
PolyMet tailings basins
Minnesota
Even with Minn. DFL in control, bills to further restrict copper-nickel mining unlikely to pass this session
March 02, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
A Duluth Police vehicle in front of an alley
Minnesota
Authorities identify man fatally shot by Duluth police
March 01, 2023 05:14 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Kelly Armstrong
Minnesota
Reps. Kelly Armstrong and Pete Stauber join new Northern Border Security Caucus
February 28, 2023 05:14 PM
 · 
By  Ingrid Harbo