Stephen, Minnesota, woman dies in snowmobile crash; charges pending on theft that occurred after the accident

BELTRAMI COUNTY, Minn. — A Stephen, Minnesota, woman died in a snowmobile crash on Sunday, Feb. 19, along the border of Minnesota's Clearwater and Beltrami counties.

According to a press release from the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office, officers were dispatched at approximately 11:30 a.m. to the Soo Line Trail, near the intersection of Clearline Road Northwest and Soo Line Road Northwest.

A snowmobile crashed into a tractor trailer and, despite attempted lifesaving efforts, a female snowmobile operator died on the scene. She has been identified as 49-year-old Stacy Szczepanski.

According to the media release, friends and family of the victim later returned to the scene to retrieve several snowmobiles left behind. One of the vehicles had been stolen, and law enforcement began searching for it, following the tracks.

On Monday, Feb. 20, with assistance from the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office, a search warrant was executed at two rural addresses in Dudley Township. Snowmobile tracks matching the missing vehicle led law enforcement to these locations.

The stolen snowmobile was located at one of the addresses, and felony theft charges are pending against two people.

The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office returned the snowmobile to its owner.