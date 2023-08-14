Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, August 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Minnesota

Roseau, Minnesota, man appears in court for drug and violent crimes

Brandon Tyrone Hamilton faces seven felony charges.

A courtroom gavel
By Sav Kelly
Today at 5:08 PM

ROSEAU, Minn. — A Roseau, Minnesota, man charged with multiple drug and violent crimes had his initial appearance in court on Monday, Aug. 14.

Brandon Tyrone Hamilton, 33, had a virtual court appearance. He faces nine charges — seven are felonies. His most significant charge is first-degree methamphetamine or cocaine sales, which has a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison and $1,000,000 in fines.

The other felony charges are second-degree assault, third-degree narcotics sales, threats of violence, domestic assault by strangulation and two counts of fifth-degree controlled substance possession. Hamilton's remaining charges are gross misdemeanor interference with a 911 call and misdemeanor fifth-degree domestic assault.

According to an affidavit in the case, Hamilton physically assaulted his girlfriend on May 9 . During the altercation, he allegedly kept her from calling 911 and threatened her with a gun.

Hamilton eventually left the residence after grabbing his belongings — which included various drugs — and got a ride from a friend, the affidavit said.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the report, Hamilton's girlfriend attempted to chase after him and, when she saw a police officer, she told them what happened. Hamilton threw bags out of the vehicle, but law enforcement recovered them. Inside, there were 67.3 grams of cocaine, 72 methamphetamine pills, 894 grams of marijuana and multiple schedule II controlled substance pills, the affidavit said.

Hamilton was arrested but has since been released on bond.

Read more

By Sav Kelly
Sav Kelly joined the Grand Forks Herald in August 2022.

Kelly covers public safety, including local crime and the courts system.

Readers can reach Kelly at (701) 780-1102 or skelly@gfherald.com.
What To Read Next
46ad6b-20230811-a-man-stands-in-front-of-a-building-2000.jpg
Minnesota
On heels of big state construction package, another $7.4B in requests await
6h ago
 · 
By  Brian Bakst and Dana Ferguson / MPR News
FSA Fatal crash accident
Minnesota
State Patrol looking for information in fatal Benton County crash
7h ago
 · 
By  St. Cloud LIVE staff reports
Water covers much of a field, with last year's stubble still in rows.
Business
Can prevented planting be improved? Farmers from three states weigh in
11h ago
 · 
By  Ann Bailey
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Kadon walleye extended for web.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Trophy Room: East Grand Forks teen lands 31.5-inch walleye on Red Lake River
5h ago
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
UND NDSU 4.jpg
College
Bentiu Panoam joins UND men’s basketball coaching staff
2h ago
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
081521 S GFH UNDFB EastonKilty JalenMorrison01.jpg
Members Only
College
UND football fall camp Day 11: Key to explosive plays may be solid offensive line
3h ago
 · 
By  Tom Miller
East Grand Forks tower sign logo.jpg
Community
North Country Food Bank to hold produce distribution event Wednesday in East Grand Forks
4h ago
 · 
By  Pamela Knudson