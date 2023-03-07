Roseau man charged with four counts of criminal sexual conduct

ROSEAU COUNTY, Minn. – A Roseau, Minnesota, man charged with multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct had his initial appearance in court on Monday, March 7.

Danny Lee Hamilton, 59, has been charged with two counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of second degree criminal sexual conduct.

On Feb. 26, a woman reported that “her minor child had been molested” by Hamilton that day, according to an affidavit in the case.

The child gave a forensic interview alleging sexual conduct, the affidavit said.

Hamilton was interviewed by law enforcement and “admitted to giving the juvenile a backrub but indicated he did not remember anything sexual occurring and indicated he was having blackouts the past several days,” the affidavit said.

Hamilton was arrested in February and his bond was set at $100,000.

Hamilton is scheduled for an omnibus hearing at 1 p.m. on March 27.