99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Minnesota

Roseau man charged with four counts of criminal sexual conduct

He is scheduled for an omnibus hearing on March 27.

Photo83837width150.jpg
Danny Lee Hamilton Mugshot
Roseau County Jail
By Sav Kelly
March 07, 2023 04:16 PM

ROSEAU COUNTY, Minn. – A Roseau, Minnesota, man charged with multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct had his initial appearance in court on Monday, March 7.

Danny Lee Hamilton, 59, has been charged with two counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of second degree criminal sexual conduct.

On Feb. 26, a woman reported that “her minor child had been molested” by Hamilton that day, according to an affidavit in the case.

The child gave a forensic interview alleging sexual conduct, the affidavit said.

Hamilton was interviewed by law enforcement and “admitted to giving the juvenile a backrub but indicated he did not remember anything sexual occurring and indicated he was having blackouts the past several days,” the affidavit said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hamilton was arrested in February and his bond was set at $100,000.

Hamilton is scheduled for an omnibus hearing at 1 p.m. on March 27.

Read more

By Sav Kelly
Sav Kelly joined the Grand Forks Herald in August 2022.

Kelly covers public safety, including local crime and the courts system.

Readers can reach Kelly at (701) 780-1102 or skelly@gfherald.com.
What To Read Next
Newspaper stories published in 1980s an d19902 about homicides
The Vault
How the O.J. Simpson verdict swayed justice in a Minnesota cold-case murder case
March 07, 2023 02:11 PM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
FSA Fatal crash accident
Minnesota
Brainerd lakes region couple killed in North Carolina crash
March 07, 2023 12:42 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
DSC_0297.JPG
Minnesota
Minnesota House moves on $1.9 billion infrastructure bill; Senate GOP demands tax cuts
March 06, 2023 06:53 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier