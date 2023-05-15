Roseau man accused of drug trafficking, domestic assault after police chase

ROSEAU, Minn. — A northwest Minnesota man charged with multiple drug and domestic assault crimes was arrested on Tuesday morning, May 9.

Brandon Tyrone Hamilton, 33 of Roseau, Minnesota, paid his $10,000 bond and was released from custody on May 10.

Hamilton is charged with seven felonies, one gross misdemeanor and one misdemeanor. He’s charged with first-degree methamphetamine or cocaine sales, which has a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison and $1,000,000 in fines.

Hamilton’s other felony charges include third-degree narcotics sales, second-degree assault, threats of violence, domestic assault by strangulation and two counts of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance. He’s charged with gross misdemeanor interference with a 911 call and misdemeanor fifth-degree domestic assault.

According to an affidavit in the case, Hamilton’s girlfriend had been packing her bags to leave the state when he arrived home from work. The affidavit said he “hit her in the face and choked her with his hands and put her in a headlock."

ADVERTISEMENT

The woman said she attempted to call police, but Hamilton took her phone and stomped on it. At one point, the woman said, “Hamilton grabbed a gun and threatened her with it. He said that if she did not keep quiet, he would kill her,” the affidavit said.

The woman said Hamilton would hit her in the mouth with the butt of the pistol whenever she made a noise, and threatened to kill her multiple times, the affidavit said.

Hamilton packed his bags, filling them with his drugs, the woman told police. His friend picked him up from the residence, and the woman was attempting to chase after him when she saw a police officer, the affidavit said.

Once the woman explained the situation, the officer followed Hamilton and “saw several bags thrown from the vehicle,” the affidavit said. When the vehicle stopped, the officer ordered Hamilton and the driver out of the car.

The driver, Shatoya Shanea Troup, was arrested for fleeing law enforcement in a vehicle.

Inside the bags that were thrown into the roadway, law enforcement found scales and plastic baggies. There were 67.3 grams of cocaine, 72 individual doses of methamphetamine in pill form, 894 grams of marijuana and multiple acetaminophen and hydrocodone bitartrate pills (which are a schedule II controlled substance), the affidavit said.

Hamilton’s initial appearance is scheduled for May 23.