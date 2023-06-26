Roseau County sheriff's deputy accused of misusing government data, other crimes

ROSEAU COUNTY, Minn. — A Roseau County sheriff’s deputy has been charged with multiple crimes, including misuse of government data.

Bruce Kent Hanson, 58, is charged with felony presenting false claims to a public officer or body, which has a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. He’s also charged with gross misdemeanor misconduct of a public officer or employee, and six counts of misdemeanor unauthorized acquisition of government data.

According to an affidavit in the case, Hanson retrieved information about Meranda Kae Lindgren from a crime database and shared it with her via text messages. Hanson is also suspected of sharing information about another deputy, as well as the Sheriff’s Office’s duties, with Lindgren.

Hanson’s government email address has been linked to an account at the Pennington County Jail, where Lindgren is currently in custody. He is suspected of using the email address “for unofficial government use by facilitating personal deposits in inmate Lindgren’s (canteen) account,” the affidavit said.

Hanson is also accused of searching for information about his girlfriend in the database, the affidavit said.

After seizing Hanson’s cellphone, law enforcement discovered texts between Hanson and multiple people who asked him to run various license plates. Hanson would respond to these texts with the requested information, the affidavit said.

It is suspected that Hanson made these searches both on and off duty, the affidavit said.

Hanson's initial appearance is scheduled for 2 p.m. July 12.

The Herald on Monday reached out to the Roseau County Sheriff's Office regarding Hanson's charges. The agency declined comment.